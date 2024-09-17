Local funding competition for cyber security announced

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is partnering with the Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) to provide funding of up to £1.3 million.

This funding will focus on enhancing cyber skills and supporting innovation projects aimed at fostering growth in the cyber security sector. Details outlining how to apply for the competition can be found here.

Recent government sectoral analysis highlights a geographical disparity in the cyber security ecosystem. While some regions thrive, others lag behind, creating economic and resilience challenges for those areas.

The competition will aim to address these gaps by supporting regional initiatives and events that promote the expansion of the cyber security sector, alongside the ongoing development of essential cyber security skills.

Organisations looking to submit a proposal should align with the following requirements:

be delivered in one of the seven specified areas

demonstrate clear impact in the cyber security sector of the area through the development of strong and innovative cyber security ecosystems or increasing opportunities for activities to reduce the skills gap in the sector

The seven specified areas are:

Northern Ireland

North-West England

South-West England

Yorkshire & Humber

Northeast England

East Midlands

West Midlands

For further information on these specific areas please see the Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics guidance.

The projects must focus on the specific themes outlined below:

cyber security skills for local people and communities to reduce the skills gap

upskilling underrepresented demographics in the cyber security sector

strengthening the local cyber security sector through area partnerships and forging links between industry, public sector and academia

supporting the development of strong and innovative cyber security ecosystems

increasing opportunities for local people to pursue a career in cyber security, paying particular attention to underrepresented communities

