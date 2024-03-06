Scottish Government
|Printable version
Local government expenditure and income in 2022-23
A National Statistics Publication.
The Chief Statistician has released figures on local government finance in 2022-23. These figures provide a comprehensive overview of the financial activity of local government, including revenue expenditure and income; capital expenditure and financing; reserves; debt; and pensions.
Revenue expenditure is the cost of delivering services each year. Local authorities net revenue expenditure in 2022-23 was £12,951 million. Education and Social Work were the services with highest net revenue expenditure, accounting for £6,472 million and £4,291 million respectively.
Capital expenditure is expenditure that creates the buildings and infrastructure necessary to provide services, such as schools and roads. Local authorities incurred £3,786 million of capital expenditure in 2022-23. This was predominantly financed by grants and contributions of £1,617 million and borrowing of £1,533 million.
Usable reserves are local authorities’ surplus income from previous years which can be used to finance future revenue or capital expenditure. At 31 March 2023, local authorities held £4,532 million of usable reserves.
When local authorities borrow money or use credit arrangements to finance capital expenditure, a debt is created which has to be repaid from future revenues. In 2022-23, local authorities made debt repayments of £53 million and at 31 March 2023 they had a total debt of £21,801 million.
Background
Scottish Local Government Finance Statistics (SLGFS) 2022-23 is based on final, audited figures provided by local authorities (where available, or draft accounts if these have not yet been audited).
Further information on Local Government Finance statistics publications and data collections can be found on the Scottish Government website.
These statistics have been produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/local-government-expenditure-and-income-in-2022-23/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Community Right to Buy06/03/2024 15:10:00
Review of powers of communities to acquire land or buildings.
Baby box delivers savings for families06/03/2024 14:10:00
Continued cost of living support for parents.
Scotland’s place in the world05/03/2024 15:05:00
Proposals for how an outward-looking, independent Scotland could play its part in tackling global challenges have been published by External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson.
Tackling gender-based violence05/03/2024 13:05:00
A dedicated approach to prevent and respond to gender-based violence (GBV) in schools has been published.
Supporting rape and domestic abuse victims05/03/2024 12:05:00
Victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse will be able to access support quicker thanks to an additional £2 million of funding from the Scottish Government.
Preventing childhood obesity05/03/2024 10:05:00
Projects that work with children and families to prevent childhood obesity and reduce health inequalities are benefitting from more than half a million pounds of investment.
Rural and island community support04/03/2024 15:05:00
Spring Budget needs to invest in environment and food production.
£250,000 for refugees fleeing conflict04/03/2024 13:05:00
Humanitarian emergency funding for displaced people in South Sudan and Ethiopia.
Reduced working week for healthcare staff04/03/2024 12:05:00
NHS Agenda for Change staff – including nurses, midwives, paramedics, allied health professionals, porters and others – will see a reduction of 30 minutes in their working week from April 1 this year.