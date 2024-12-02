HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
London Fire Brigade congratulated for significant improvements
London Fire Brigade has made significant improvements to its performance since its last inspection and is now outstanding in its response to major and multi-agency incidents, the fire inspectorate has said.
Get the report : London Fire Brigade 2023–2025
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded London Fire Brigade performance across 11 areas. It found that the brigade was ‘outstanding’ in one area, ‘good’ in five areas, ‘adequate’ in four areas and ‘requires improvement’ in one area.
HMICFRS said the brigade continues to respond quickly to fires and has a good system in place to prioritise its home fire safety visits, so that those most at risk of fire or other emergencies are seen first. The inspectorate also found that the brigade is making good progress to improve culture, with well-defined values, and a plan to improve services that support cultural change.
Inspectors particularly recognised the significant role played by the brigade in counterterrorism, not only across London but also across the rest of the UK and internationally. For example, the brigade has led on the design and implementation of the first fire and rescue counterterrorism strategy.
However, inspectors found that the brigade needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service. It must make sure it has an effective system in place to review individual staff performance and development and improve the processes in place to respond to poor behaviour.
Inspectors were told that all 29 recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 that were specific to the brigade have now been implemented. They also found well-developed policies and procedures were in place across the brigade for managing this type of incident.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Lee Freeman said:
“It was a pleasure to revisit London Fire Brigade. I am grateful for the positive and constructive way in which the brigade engaged with our inspection staff. I am pleased to find significant improvements in the performance of London Fire Brigade since our last inspection.
“The brigade has improved its understanding of risk and other emergencies through its community risk management plan, ‘Your London Fire Brigade’, which it has communicated to the public. It also continues to respond quickly to fires, and we have graded it as outstanding in responding to major and multi-agency incidents.
“However, it still needs to improve how it identifies and develops high-potential staff and how it manages individual performance and development reviews.
“While there is still more to do, it is evident that the brigade understands where to make these further improvements and has achievable plans for them.”
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- This inspection contains our third assessment of the brigade’s effectiveness and efficiency, and how well it looks after its people. We have measured the brigade against 11 areas and given a grade for each.
- We haven’t given separate grades for effectiveness, efficiency and people as we did previously. This is to encourage the brigade to consider our inspection findings as a whole and not focus on just one area.
- We have expanded our previous four-tier system of judgements to five. These changes mean that it isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between grades awarded in this round of inspections with those from previous years.
- A reduction in grade, particularly from good to adequate, doesn’t necessarily mean that there has been a reduction in performance, unless we say so in the report.
- More information about the 2023-25 assessment framework for fire and rescue service inspections
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/london-fire-brigade-congratulated-for-significant-improvements/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Serious youth violence more far-reaching than many realise20/11/2024 13:09:00
Ofsted, the CQC, HMICFRS and HMI Probation have today published a report that finds serious youth violence is more far-reaching than many adults realise, affecting children all over England and leaving a serious impact on communities.
Fire inspectorate emphasises that effective leadership is key to making improvements in Fire and Rescue Services19/11/2024 11:10:00
Strong and effective leadership can lead to improvements in the fire and rescue sector, fire service leaders were told recently (15 November 2024).
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service must take immediate action to prioritise prevention activity25/10/2024 10:10:00
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service should urgently review how it carries out its prevention activity, the fire inspectorate has said.
Humberside Police congratulated for good performance but must improve the way it investigates crime17/10/2024 14:10:00
Humberside Police is outstanding at preventing crime and protecting vulnerable people, but it needs to improve the way it investigates crime, the police inspectorate has said.
Hertfordshire Constabulary prevents crime well but needs to improve crime recording17/10/2024 13:25:00
Hertfordshire Constabulary is good at crime prevention and deterrence, but there are serious concerns about how it records crime, the police inspectorate has said.
Police forces need to improve how they identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour11/10/2024 09:15:00
Police forces must do more to tackle antisocial behaviour and understand its prevalence in their local communities, the police inspectorate has said.
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Essex Police04/10/2024 15:20:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
Proposed policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29: For consultation01/10/2024 11:10:00
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed policing inspection programme and framework for 2025–29. The consultation is open until Friday 25 October 2024.