Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of London Trams strike

Unite the Union members are due to strike from Sunday 24 March until Thursday 28 March impacting London Trams services.

Customers are urged to check before they travel as a reduced London Trams service will operate on most strike days

Where possible, customers should consider walking and cycling for local journeys

London Buses and London Overground are scheduled to operate as normal

Planned engineering work between 29 March and 24 April will mean no London Trams services will operate east of East Croydon

Due to a planned Unite the Union strike at London Trams later this week, Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers to plan ahead, consider alternative routes, check before they travel and allow extra time to complete their journeys. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

From Sunday 24 March until Thursday 28 March, Unite the Union members, who maintain the trams and infrastructure, are planning to strike that will impact the London Trams network. If the action goes ahead, there will be a reduced service expected on the whole of the London Trams network for some of these days.

Where possible, customers should consider walking and cycling for local journeys. London Buses and London Overground are expected to operate as normal but could be busier than usual.

Navid Golshan, General Manager for London Trams, yesterday said:

"We urge Unite the Union to continue to work with us to find a resolution and call this strike off. Customers planning to use London Trams services are urged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information."

TfL staff and Travel Ambassadors will be deployed on the busiest parts of the London Trams network to assist customers with their onward journeys. These locations include Addington Village, Beckenham Junction, East Croydon, Elmers End, West Croydon and Wimbledon.

TfL is running a wide-ranging communications campaign to ensure customers are aware the strike action is taking place and to help minimise any inconvenience wherever possible. This includes signposting customers to latest travel information via tfl.gov.uk/strikes or the TfL Go app.

Additionally, from the Friday 29 March to Wednesday 24 April there is a planned closure of the London Trams network for essential maintenance. No trams will run from East Croydon to New Addington, Elmers End and Beckenham Junction but rail replacement bus services and enhanced local bus services will be available.

Notes to Editors

Sunday 24 March 2024

A normal service is expected to operate.

All other services on the TfL network will operate a normal service

Monday 25 March, Tuesday 26 March and Wednesday 27 March

No service expected before 07:00 or after 18:00 on the whole of the London Trams network.

A reduced service will operate between Wimbledon and Reeves Corner and East Croydon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington

No service will operate through the town centre or from East Croydon to Elmers End

Next tram information displayed at tram stops will offer limited information

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Thursday 28 March

Services are expected to start later than normal, with possible disruption throughout the day

Next tram information displayed at tram stops will offer limited information

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Friday 29 March until Wednesday 24 April

There is planned maintenance of the London Trams network meaning no trams will run from East Croydon to New Addington, Elmers End and Beckenham Junction.

Rail replacement bus services and an increased frequency of local buses in these areas will be available.

Other public transport options remain available within Croydon and the wider surrounding area. This includes London Overground (at West Croydon) and National Rail (at East Croydon, Elmers End, Birkbeck and Beckenham Junction)

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Unite the Union has announced the following strike action: