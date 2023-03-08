Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of Tube and national rail strikes next week

RMT and ASLEF union members are due to strike next week impacting Tube and rail services in the capital with customers urged to check before they travel

Limited or no service is expected on the Tube network on Wednesday 15 March

National rail strikes are planned on Thursday 16 March that will impact London Overground, Elizabeth line and some Tube services

Services affected by the strikes may be disrupted until late morning on Thursday 16 March and Friday 17 March

Customers are being advised to check before they travel as planned strike action by the RMT and ASLEF unions is expected to impact Tube services next week. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

On Wednesday 15 March, RMT and ASLEF union members are planning to strike on the Tube network. There will be very little or no service expected on the Tube if this action goes ahead. Elizabeth line and London Overground services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place. These services, as well as the DLR and London Trams, are expected to run as normal but the closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. Buses will run as normal but also may be busier than usual.

On the morning of Thursday 16 March, Tube services are expected to start much later than normal due to the previous day's strike. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

On Thursday 16 March, RMT union members are planning to strike on the national rail network. While this industrial action does not involve TfL staff, disruption is expected on parts of the District and Bakerloo lines, London Overground and the Elizabeth line as these lines all share some sections of track with Network Rail. Most other Transport for London (TfL) services will run as usual.

On the morning of Friday 17 March, TfL services are expected to start much later than normal due to the previous days strike. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

On Saturday 18 March, RMT members from 14 train operators are planning to strike which is expected to make TfL services busier than normal.

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "ASLEF and the RMT are planning strike action on the London Underground on Wednesday 15 March. Strikes are bad news for everyone and we are encouraging them to withdraw this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers.

"Our advice for our customers is clear; please check before you travel as strike action impacts varying services throughout the week. Expect services to be busy and please allow extra time to complete your journeys."

This action on London Underground comes following the Government's mandated review into TfL's pensions scheme and despite the fact that no proposals have been tabled on pensions. If any proposal is made in the future this would require appropriate consultation and extensive further work.

Travel Advice

Wednesday 15 March (London Underground strikes)

Strikes are taking place which will impact Tube services. TfL is advising customers to avoid travelling on the Tube as limited or no service is expected. All other services on the TfL network will operate a normal service. Customers should check before they travel.

Thursday 16 March morning (impacted by previous day's strikes)

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Thursday 16 March, with affected Tube services starting later than normal. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Thursday 16 March all day (national rail strikes)

National rail strikes are taking place. The majority of TfL's services, including most of the Tube, will continue to run. However, some disruption to Bakerloo and District Underground lines, London Overground and Elizabeth line services is expected.

There will be a reduced service on the London Overground.

There will be very limited services on the District line between Turnham Green and Richmond. No service is expected on this route and between Parsons Green and Wimbledon after 18:30. There will be no service on the Bakerloo line north of Queen's Park, however reduced London Overground services continue to operate between Euston and Watford Junction providing alternative routes for customers.

A reduced service is expected across the London Overground network with services only operating between 07:30 and 18:30. No Romford to Upminster service will operate

A reduced service will operate on the Elizabeth line. The central section will run a normal service (between Paddington - Liverpool Street - Abbey Wood) until 17:00, then a reduced service after 17:00 until the end of service. The east section will provide a very limited number of services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Trains will terminate at Liverpool Street mainline station. The west section will also run a very limited number of services between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 and Reading. There will be no service to Heathrow Terminal 5. Trains will terminate at Paddington mainline station.

Friday 17 March morning (impacted by previous day's strikes)

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Friday 17 March, with affected Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and national rail services not operating before 08:00. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Services will run on the Elizabeth line connecting Reading and Heathrow with central London through to Abbey Wood and from Shenfield through to Paddington. This will be the start of regular Sunday services between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

Saturday 18 March (Rail operators strike)

Strikes are expected to take place impacting 14 train operators across the country. This could mean TfL services are busier than normal and customers should check before they travel and allow extra time for any journeys.

Notes to Editiors