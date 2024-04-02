Transport for London
|Printable version
Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of Tube strike next week
ASLEF union members are due to strike on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May, impacting Tube services in the capital, with customers urged to check before they travel
Director of Customer Operations for London Underground
-
Limited service is expected on the Tube network on these days
-
Services affected by the strikes may be disrupted until mid-morning on Tuesday 9 April and Sunday 5 May
-
The Elizabeth line, London Overground, DLR, London Trams, London buses and IFS Cloud Cable Car are not subject to strikes but may be subject to last-minute changes and will be much busier than usual
Customers are being advised to check before they travel as planned strike action by the ASLEF union is expected to impact Tube services on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.
TfL will operate as much of the network as possible, but it is currently expecting the following service if the strike goes ahead:
-
On Monday 8 April, severe disruption is expected, with little or no service expected on some lines, and Tube services will start later than normal on Tuesday 9 April, with a good service expected by mid-morning
-
On Saturday 4 May, severe disruption is expected, with little or no service expected on some lines, and Tube services will start later than normal on Sunday 5 May, with a good service expected by mid-morning
While Londoners will still be able to travel on London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR, Tram and IFS Cloud Cable Car services, they may be subject to last-minute changes, and TfL expects these services will be much busier than usual and queuing systems may be in place. Customers are advised to check before they travel.
London buses are also expected to operate normally during this planned strike action, but customers should leave more time for their journeys as it is expected that many routes will be extremely busy.
Walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys and planning tools are available to plan walking journeys. Santander Cycles will be available, with teams ensuring that bikes are distributed at key locations according to demand. Rental e-scooters are also available to hire in some London boroughs.
Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations for London Underground, said: "ASLEF is planning strike action on the London Underground on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May. We are encouraging ASLEF to continue engaging with us so the strike action can be avoided. We would like to advise anyone travelling to please check before you travel, expect services to be busy and please allow extra time to complete your journeys."
Strike action is disruptive, and TfL continues to meet the ASLEF union at the conciliation service ACAS this week in the hope that this strike can be called off.
TfL is supporting customers to choose alternative travel routes where possible through a comprehensive communications campaign, which includes station announcements, posters, emails and social media.
For the latest information on how TfL services are operating, please use TfL's real-time travel tools, including status updates, Journey Planner and TfL Go. Travel advice for the planned strike action is available at tfl.gov.uk/strikes
There are also planned national rail strikes by the ASLEF union between Thursday 4 April and Tuesday 9 April. Levels of disruption will vary on each of these days, with no services in some places. For more details on these strikes customers should visit nationalrail.co.uk.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/april/londoners-advised-to-check-before-they-travel-ahead-of-tube-strike-next-week
Latest News from
Transport for London
Londoners are advised to check before they travel over the Easter weekend25/03/2024 09:15:00
Most TfL services will operate with some planned closures taking place for essential maintenance and improvement works
Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of London Trams strike20/03/2024 09:25:00
Unite the Union members are due to strike from Sunday 24 March until Thursday 28 March impacting London Trams services.
Transport for London to push ahead with green heating and energy efficiency in head offices and depots19/03/2024 11:25:00
Transport for London will install solar panels, LED lighting and heat pumps, which will reduce reliance on gas powered heating.
Harrow transport worker showcases art-inspired poetry at central London Tube station13/03/2024 09:25:00
Harrow station customer service manager and writer Anthony Okolie showcases poetry for thousands to see at St James's Park station
London’s pioneering new network of express bus services, the Superloop, now circles the entire capital12/03/2024 16:15:00
The final three services in the first ever 'loop' of TfL's new network of express bus services are now in operation
Plan ahead for part closures of the Northern line starting next month to facilitate the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station12/03/2024 13:15:00
Part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware in spring and summer 2024 will facilitate the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station
Places for London helps tenants become more sustainable with new business skills training08/03/2024 10:25:00
New pilot offers up to 40 tenants - many of which are small and medium businesses - key business skills training, including support to help them become more sustainable
TfL publishes new Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Plan to further support creating a greener city07/03/2024 12:05:00
Transport for London (TfL) has published a new Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Plan, as part of its continuing work to become the strong, green heartbeat for London, supporting the Mayor's ambition of a carbon-neutral London by 2030 and to tackle the nature emergency.