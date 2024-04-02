Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of Tube strike next week

ASLEF union members are due to strike on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May, impacting Tube services in the capital, with customers urged to check before they travel

Limited service is expected on the Tube network on these days

Services affected by the strikes may be disrupted until mid-morning on Tuesday 9 April and Sunday 5 May

The Elizabeth line, London Overground, DLR, London Trams, London buses and IFS Cloud Cable Car are not subject to strikes but may be subject to last-minute changes and will be much busier than usual

Customers are being advised to check before they travel as planned strike action by the ASLEF union is expected to impact Tube services on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

TfL will operate as much of the network as possible, but it is currently expecting the following service if the strike goes ahead:

On Monday 8 April, severe disruption is expected, with little or no service expected on some lines, and Tube services will start later than normal on Tuesday 9 April, with a good service expected by mid-morning

On Saturday 4 May, severe disruption is expected, with little or no service expected on some lines, and Tube services will start later than normal on Sunday 5 May, with a good service expected by mid-morning

While Londoners will still be able to travel on London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR, Tram and IFS Cloud Cable Car services, they may be subject to last-minute changes, and TfL expects these services will be much busier than usual and queuing systems may be in place. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

London buses are also expected to operate normally during this planned strike action, but customers should leave more time for their journeys as it is expected that many routes will be extremely busy.

Walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys and planning tools are available to plan walking journeys. Santander Cycles will be available, with teams ensuring that bikes are distributed at key locations according to demand. Rental e-scooters are also available to hire in some London boroughs.

Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations for London Underground, said: "ASLEF is planning strike action on the London Underground on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May. We are encouraging ASLEF to continue engaging with us so the strike action can be avoided. We would like to advise anyone travelling to please check before you travel, expect services to be busy and please allow extra time to complete your journeys."

Strike action is disruptive, and TfL continues to meet the ASLEF union at the conciliation service ACAS this week in the hope that this strike can be called off.

TfL is supporting customers to choose alternative travel routes where possible through a comprehensive communications campaign, which includes station announcements, posters, emails and social media.

For the latest information on how TfL services are operating, please use TfL's real-time travel tools, including status updates, Journey Planner and TfL Go. Travel advice for the planned strike action is available at tfl.gov.uk/strikes

There are also planned national rail strikes by the ASLEF union between Thursday 4 April and Tuesday 9 April. Levels of disruption will vary on each of these days, with no services in some places. For more details on these strikes customers should visit nationalrail.co.uk.