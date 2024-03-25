Londoners are advised to check before they travel over the Easter weekend

Most TfL services will operate with some planned closures taking place for essential maintenance and improvement works

All Tube, Bus, Cycle and Cable Car services will be running as normal

Customers are advised to check before they travel using TfL's Journey Planner or the TfL Go app

The majority of the Transport for London (TfL) network will be running over the Easter weekend, however there will be some closures for essential maintenance and improvement works.

Customers are advised to plan journeys ahead and check before they travel. TfL's Journey Planner or the TfL Go app will help customers avoid any closures and navigate any last-minute service changes.

There will be planned closures taking place between 29 March and 1 April to allow for essential works on the Elizabeth line, parts of the London Overground, DLR and London Trams. This work is vital for improving reliability and ensuring the safety of customers. A good service is expected on all other parts of the TfL network.

Customers can continue to take advantage of walking and cycling routes. Victoria Coach Station, Santander Cycles, rental e-scooters and taxi and private hire services will be available throughout the Easter period. The IFS Cloud Cable Car is also open throughout.

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "The majority of our network will be running over the Easter weekend to help everyone make the most of the city. However, there will be some closures to allow for essential safety works and service upgrades and we advise customers to plan ahead and check their routes before traveling to ensure a smooth journey.

"There are plenty of alternative travel options available, and information can be found on the TfL website and through TfL travel tools including the TfL Go app."

Customers are reminded to touch in and out using the same Oyster, contactless card or mobile device in order to be charged the correct fare for their journey. With the Hopper fare, customers can also make unlimited bus and tram journeys within an hour for just £1.75.

Due to essential planned engineering works the following closures will take place over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend:

The Elizabeth line will not run through the central section, from Paddington to Abbey Wood and Shenfield. A reduced service will operate between Paddington and Maidenhead/Heathrow Terminal 4. Westbound services from Shenfield will terminate at London Liverpool Street National Rail station, above ground, and will not be stopping at Whitechapel station. This is to allow for signalling software updates, which will result in fewer delays and more reliable journeys.

The London Overground will not run from Highbury & Islington to New Cross Gate, New Cross, and Clapham Junction for the entire weekend. This includes no Night Overground services. On Sunday 31 March it will not run between Sydenham and Crystal Palace. Rail replacement buses will operate in the daytime, and alternative London Overground services will be available. Local bus services are also recommended, particularly during night hours. Closures will take place to allow for station improvements at Surrey Quays, where a new station entrance and step-free access are being installed. Works on the branch to Crystal Palace are to improve signalling on the line to facilitate a more reliable service. The London Overground will not run from Sunday 31 March to Monday 1 April from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt, and Chingford. All other London Overground lines will be running with the expectation of a good service.

The DLR will not run between Stratford and West India Quay, Westferry and Canning Town, and Tower Gateway and Shadwell. This is to replace parts of the track to improve safety, reliability, and provide a smoother ride for customers.

From Friday 29 March to Wednesday 24 April, London Trams will not run from East Croydon to Beckenham Junction, Elmers End, and New Addington. This is to allow critical works to take place at East Croydon and Sandilands Junction. Tram replacement bus services and an increased frequency of local buses in these areas will be available. Customers are advised to use alternative routes, plan ahead and allow more time for their journey.

All London Underground services will be running with no planned engineering works set to take place.

Notes to editors

Further details on planned works and closures on TfL's network can be found online, here

There are also planned National Rail works so customers travelling to London train terminals are advised to check the National Rail website for disruptions.

Southern Railway will not be serving London Bridge station on Sunday 31 March due to planned engineering works. London Overground will be serving London Bridge station on Sunday to help ensure people living in southeast London continue to get access to the station

Following Easter weekend, from Tuesday 2 April to Thursday 11 April, there will be a part closure of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware to allow for a major upgrade of Colindale station. Northern line trains will continue to run as normal to and from Golders Green, with a regular service on the rest of the Northern line. Detailed travel advice for customers affected by these closures is available on TfL's website at TfL travel advice - Colindale

Roadworks/Road closures:

Blackwall Tunnel closed Southbound between 23 and 25 March

A4 West Cromwell Road will be closed eastbound from the junction with North End Rd to Warwick Rd from 29 March 22:00 until 1 April 05:00. Additionally, there are ongoing long-term works on the A2, A4, A40 and A316. You can find more details about these works here at TfL Traffic Status Page

The Congestion Charge/ULEZ call centre will be running reduced hours over the long weekend:

Friday 29 March 09:00 - 15:00

Saturday 30 March Closed (as usual)

Sunday 31 March Closed (as usual)

Monday 1 April 09:00 - 15:00