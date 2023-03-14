Transport for London
|Printable version
Londoners are reminded to check before they travel ahead of Tube and national rail strikes this week
RMT and ASLEF union members are due to strike this week impacting Tube and rail services in the capital with customers urged to check before they travel
Customers are being advised to check before they travel as planned strike action by the RMT and ASLEF unions is expected to impact Tube services this week. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.
On Wednesday 15 March, London Underground RMT and ASLEF union members are planning to strike on the Tube network. There will be very little or no service expected on the Tube if this action goes ahead. The Elizabeth line will operate with an amended timetable. Elizabeth line and London Overground services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place. The London Overground, DLR and London Trams are expected to run as normal, but the closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. Buses will run as normal but may also be busier than usual.
On the morning of Thursday 16 March, Tube and Elizabeth line services are expected to start much later than normal due to the previous day's strike and could be disrupted throughout the morning. Customers are advised to check before they travel.
On Thursday 16 March and Saturday 18 March, RMT union members from train operators are planning to strike on the national rail network. An amended timetable will operate on the Elizabeth line with the rest of TfL services are expected to run as normal. Some DLR, Elizabeth line and London Overground, services may not be able to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. TfL services are expected to be busier than normal.
Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "I apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Wednesday's industrial action. I urge the trade unions to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers.
"Customers should check before they travel and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube on Wednesday. The majority of TfL services will be running as normal but may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. Disruption should be expected on the Tube network into the morning on Thursday."
While there will be still be public transport options across London, walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys and planning tools are available to plan walking and cycling journeys including using Cycleways and some of the other high-quality cycling schemes that were introduced during the pandemic. Santander Cycles will be available, with teams ensuring that bikes are distributed at key locations according to demand. Rental e-scooters are also available to hire in some London boroughs.
This action on London Underground comes following the Government's mandated review into TfL's pensions scheme and despite the fact that no proposals have been tabled on pensions. If any proposal is made in the future, this would require appropriate consultation and extensive further work.
Travel Advice
Wednesday 15 March (London Underground strikes)
Strikes are taking place which will impact Tube services. TfL is advising customers to avoid travelling on the Tube as limited or no service is expected.
On the Elizabeth line the following amended service will operate:
-
No service expected between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford before 07:30 or after 22:30
-
Services on all other routes, including Paddington to Heathrow/Reading and Liverpool Street to Shenfield, will operate as normal
While other TfL services will operate a normal service, some stations managed by London Underground may be closed due to this strike and DLR, Elizabeth line and London Overground services will not be able to stop at those stations. This may also impact customers interchanging services at some stations which are closed.
Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.
Thursday 16 March morning (impacted by previous day's strikes)
Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers throughout the morning of Thursday 16 March, with affected Tube services starting later than normal.
Elizabeth line services operating between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford will start later than normal.
Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.
Thursday 16 March and Saturday 18 March (Rail operators strike)
Strikes are expected to take place impacting 18 train operators across the country. Some stations managed by these train operators may be closed due to this strike action and TfL services will not be able to stop at them.
On the Elizabeth line the following amended service will operate:
-
No service between Shenfield and Brentwood before 07:00 and after 23:00
-
No service between Maidenhead and Reading before 07:00 and after 19:00
-
No service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway before 07:00 (Thursday 16 March only)
-
No westbound service from Paddington until approximately 07:00 on Thursday 16 March and until approximately 06:00 on Saturday 18 March
Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.
Notes to editors
-
Travel advice for strike action on the TfL network is available at tfl.gov.uk/strikes
-
There is industrial action on national rail services on various days between 16 March and 29 April. On strike dates, some TfL services may be busier than normal. For details, visit nationalrail.co.uk/industrialaction
-
Walking maps are available at: tfl.gov.uk/modes/walking/
-
As part of previous funding agreements, the Government has TfL to work towards achieving financial sustainability on its operations by April 2023. This means TfL must speed up its pre-pandemic savings programme. As part of this, TfL has been engaging with its trade unions and staff to seek their views on how it can make London Underground more efficient and financially sustainable, while continuing to deliver the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer service. TfL has committed to its staff and trade unions that the safety of staff and customers will always remain paramount and the changes will protect as many jobs as possible for the people who work for TfL today, allowing more flexibility to adapt to changing customer requirements
-
TfL has proposed not recruiting into around 500 to 600 posts as they become vacant - including 250 currently unfilled Tube station posts. London Underground stations will remain staffed at all times while trains are operating, with more than 4,500 station staff available across the network to assist customers and keep them safe, supplemented by enforcement teams and police. This will bring staffing levels in line with customer need while protecting as many jobs as possible. TfL is urging the RMT to work with it to find a resolution and avoid the disruption and damage another strike will cause to London and the economy
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2023/march/londoners-are-reminded-to-check-before-they-travel-ahead-of-tube-and-national-rail-strikes-this-week
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL continues to take a stand against hate crime and abuse this National Bystander Awareness Day with new active bystander campaign13/03/2023 14:10:00
National Bystander Awareness Day is founded by Communities Inc, a social enterprise that empowers people to tackle hate and assist victims through safe bystander interventions
Blackwall Tunnel closed southbound weekend of 31 March to 3 April for installation of new walking and cycling footbridge in Greenwich13/03/2023 13:10:00
New walking and cycling bridge across the A102 will replace existing 1960s footbridge with a new, fully accessible bridge built to modern design standards
Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of Tube and national rail strikes next week08/03/2023 10:20:00
RMT and ASLEF union members are due to strike next week impacting Tube and rail services in the capital with customers urged to check before they travel
Construction work to start on major transformation of Lea Bridge Roundabout08/03/2023 09:20:00
Construction work on the roundabout's transformation, which will include segregated cycle lanes throughout and upgraded pedestrian crossings, will start on 13 March
TfL sets out further new proposals for more than 400,000km increase in buses services in outer London07/03/2023 15:15:00
Consultations have been published on proposals to improve buses in Barnet, Brent, Havering and Wandsworth
TfL celebrates National Careers Week with a variety of apprenticeship roles07/03/2023 14:05:00
Applications for more than 170 apprenticeship roles now open in a wide variety of areas - giving many an opportunity to take on new, exciting careers in transport
Morgan Sindall Infrastructure appointed to deliver Beckton Depot improvements03/03/2023 09:10:00
Improved maintenance facilities ensure a continued reliable service for customers
Soak up spring at Kew Gardens with new exclusive Transport for London offer02/03/2023 14:10:00
New commemorative poster to mark the joint 160th anniversary of the Tube and the Temperate House at Kew Gardens to be launched on the transport network later this year