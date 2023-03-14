Londoners are reminded to check before they travel ahead of Tube and national rail strikes this week

RMT and ASLEF union members are due to strike this week impacting Tube and rail services in the capital with customers urged to check before they travel

Customers are being advised to check before they travel as planned strike action by the RMT and ASLEF unions is expected to impact Tube services this week. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

On Wednesday 15 March, London Underground RMT and ASLEF union members are planning to strike on the Tube network. There will be very little or no service expected on the Tube if this action goes ahead. The Elizabeth line will operate with an amended timetable. Elizabeth line and London Overground services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place. The London Overground, DLR and London Trams are expected to run as normal, but the closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. Buses will run as normal but may also be busier than usual.

On the morning of Thursday 16 March, Tube and Elizabeth line services are expected to start much later than normal due to the previous day's strike and could be disrupted throughout the morning. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

On Thursday 16 March and Saturday 18 March, RMT union members from train operators are planning to strike on the national rail network. An amended timetable will operate on the Elizabeth line with the rest of TfL services are expected to run as normal. Some DLR, Elizabeth line and London Overground, services may not be able to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. TfL services are expected to be busier than normal.

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "I apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Wednesday's industrial action. I urge the trade unions to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers.

"Customers should check before they travel and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube on Wednesday. The majority of TfL services will be running as normal but may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. Disruption should be expected on the Tube network into the morning on Thursday."

While there will be still be public transport options across London, walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys and planning tools are available to plan walking and cycling journeys including using Cycleways and some of the other high-quality cycling schemes that were introduced during the pandemic. Santander Cycles will be available, with teams ensuring that bikes are distributed at key locations according to demand. Rental e-scooters are also available to hire in some London boroughs.

This action on London Underground comes following the Government's mandated review into TfL's pensions scheme and despite the fact that no proposals have been tabled on pensions. If any proposal is made in the future, this would require appropriate consultation and extensive further work.

Travel Advice

Wednesday 15 March (London Underground strikes)

Strikes are taking place which will impact Tube services. TfL is advising customers to avoid travelling on the Tube as limited or no service is expected.

On the Elizabeth line the following amended service will operate:

No service expected between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford before 07:30 or after 22:30

Services on all other routes, including Paddington to Heathrow/Reading and Liverpool Street to Shenfield, will operate as normal

While other TfL services will operate a normal service, some stations managed by London Underground may be closed due to this strike and DLR, Elizabeth line and London Overground services will not be able to stop at those stations. This may also impact customers interchanging services at some stations which are closed.

Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Thursday 16 March morning (impacted by previous day's strikes)

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers throughout the morning of Thursday 16 March, with affected Tube services starting later than normal.

Elizabeth line services operating between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford will start later than normal.

Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Thursday 16 March and Saturday 18 March (Rail operators strike)

Strikes are expected to take place impacting 18 train operators across the country. Some stations managed by these train operators may be closed due to this strike action and TfL services will not be able to stop at them.

On the Elizabeth line the following amended service will operate:

No service between Shenfield and Brentwood before 07:00 and after 23:00

No service between Maidenhead and Reading before 07:00 and after 19:00

No service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway before 07:00 (Thursday 16 March only)

No westbound service from Paddington until approximately 07:00 on Thursday 16 March and until approximately 06:00 on Saturday 18 March

Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Notes to editors