Scottish Government
Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme: June 2024
Information on the projects which have received funding through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme.
Introduction
This document produced by the Energy and Climate Change Directorate in the Scottish Government summarises the projects supported by the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP).
Launched in 2015, the LCITP was a collaborative partnership led by the Scottish Government, working with Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Futures Trust and Zero Waste Scotland. The programme aimed to stimulate commercial interest and investment and maximize Scotland’s vast potential in the low carbon sector whilst contributing to the positive progress of the Scottish Government in reducing Scotland’s Greenhouse gas emissions. The LCITP is now closed to new applications.
The document includes a series of one-page summaries for each of the capital projects supported by the Scottish Government through the LCITP.
For questions relating to the projects summarised in this document or fund enquiries, please direct these to HeatNetworkFund@gov.scot.
