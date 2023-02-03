Major improvements to Surrey Quays station move a step closer

Easier and more direct access to new housing development and Surrey Quays shopping centre will be provided

Plans to transform Surrey Quays station to make it more accessible and help improve journeys for customers moved a step closer as the main works contractor has been appointed. Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that Morgan Sindall Infrastructure will be the main delivery partner of this major improvement.

The improvements will see a second station entrance built on the north side of Lower Road that will provide more direct access to a nearby new development and the existing shopping centre at Canada Water. This brand-new entrance will feature a new spacious ticket hall, along with a new gateline that is expected to welcome 60 per cent of customers using the station. This will ease congestion at the busiest times at the existing entrance located on the south side of Lower Road.

A new customer bridge with stairs leading to platforms will provide relief to the existing narrow staircases, which suffer from congestion at peak times. Step-free access will for the first-time be provided to both platforms via two new lifts, helping those who are mobility impaired and parents with pushchairs.

The development of Surrey Quays station is part of a wider programme of improvements for this London Overground route, which will help unlock 14,000 new homes. This project is funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of its Housing Infrastructure Programme with a contribution from British Land, the developer of the Canada Water Masterplan Development.

There has been around a 20 per cent increase in step free access across the TfL network since Sadiq became Mayor in 2016. There are now more than 200 step-free stations across the TfL network. These include 92 Tube stations, 62 London Overground stations, all DLR stations and all Tram stops. All 41 Elizabeth line stations have step-free access, with the majority of central stations being step-free from street to train.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I am pleased that plans to transform Surrey Quays Station and provide, for the first time, step-free access are progressing.

"All Londoners deserve to feel comfortable and confident when moving around our great city and improving accessibility on the transport system is a crucial part of my work to build a better London for everyone.

"Since I became Mayor we have seen around a 20 per cent increase in step-free access across the TfL network, with more than 200 step-free stations making journeys quicker and easier. These improvements will make a huge difference to passengers with mobility needs and the wider public."

David Rowe, TfL's Director of Delivery Planning, said: "Surrey Quays station is set for a radical transformation that will make life easier and more comfortable for customers. New lifts will make it more accessible for everyone, and the new entrance will provide better connections with the local area. This work will support the new homes and jobs being created in Canada Water, helping the area to grow and recover from the pandemic."

Lucy Frazer, Housing Minister, said: "We want to build the homes that communities need in the right places - and to do this we need the infrastructure to match.

"Our £4.2 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund is helping communities across the country by investing in key infrastructure, such as Surrey Quays station, to pave the way for thousands of new homes for local people."

Simon Smith, Managing Director for Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said: "We're really pleased to be working with TfL once again following our recent successful project to deliver the new London Overground station at Barking Riverside."

"We believe in leaving a lasting legacy for the communities we work in, and the Surrey Quays project will bring great benefits for customers and the local area. We look forward to working with TfL to improve accessibility and create opportunities in the wider community."

Miles Price, Planning Director at British Land, said: "Having improved, and most importantly accessible, connectivity to the trains running through Surrey Quays station will help to alleviate pressure of nearby Canada Water station, and provide the community a much-needed boost to transport options locally. With our development providing new offices, retail and leisure facilities over the next ten years, in turn drawing more people to an exciting mixed-use destination, now is great timing to ensure both stations can effectively manage new capacity levels."

Cllr James McAsh, Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency & Sustainable Development at Southwark Council, said: "We are delighted that a more accessible, better connected Surrey Quays station will benefit people living, working and visiting the area. Our new town centre at Canada Water will have something for everyone, from thousands of new homes, particularly hundreds of much-needed social rent homes, to new shops, offices, open spaces, and a brand-new public leisure centre. Future-proofing the transport links like this is essential."

Enabling work is expected to start on site in summer 2023 with the main work expected to start by the end of 2023. The station improvements are expected to be complete in 2026.

Investing in improvements such as these are a key part of encouraging customers back onto the transport network. Continued investment is vital to ensure services continue to be safe, clean, and reliable, as well as helping continue to deliver a range of improvements to London's Tube, bus and rail network.

