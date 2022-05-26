Chatham House
|Printable version
Major new Chatham House programme to critically examine UK foreign policy
The UK in the World Programme will study the UK’s core security and foreign policy challenges.
Chatham House has launched a major new research programme to study Britain’s global role at a time of international turmoil. The UK in the World Programme will critically examine the UK’s core security and foreign policy challenges, including its alliances, its place in international institutions like the UN and NATO, the durability of British ‘soft power’, its international trade and science strategies, and other major UK policy strands relevant to international affairs.
The programme will consult policy makers, thought leaders, civil society and others from around the world to assess the UK’s position post Brexit, the impact of the ‘Global Britain’ concept, and provide policy recommendations that could deliver real impact for the UK.
This programme will also include specific work streams on (1) UK trade policy, and (2) UK science and technology. These are areas prioritised by the government in its Integrated Review of foreign policy.
These work streams will bring together high-level experts to help develop UK policy in these areas, and will include roundtables held under the Chatham House rule and occasional publications.
The programme will also organise dialogues with UK partners, an annual report on foreign policy, and other research publications and events.
For more information about the programme, please visit the programme page, or contact:
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/05/major-new-chatham-house-programme-critically-examine-uk-foreign-policy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
A deal on state spending can kickstart Libya’s political process19/05/2022 13:38:00
A renewed governance split in Libya is blocking progress on agreeing an electoral framework. Ending the standoff over state spending could break the impasse.
Energy for the most vulnerable remains a distant hope16/05/2022 16:43:00
Despite almost a decade of increased attention, delivering sustainable energy solutions for those forced to flee their homes is now further away than ever.
How Germany is changing its China strategy13/05/2022 16:43:00
Drawing on his recent article in International Affairs, Rafał Ulatowski analyzes Germany’s strategy on China and its implications for the wider Indo-Pacific.
Turkey’s climate opportunities and challenges10/05/2022 12:20:00
Turkey’s recent climate policy shift represents the beginning of a long transformation required to create a carbon neutral economy.
Putin’s Eurasian dream may soon become a nightmare06/05/2022 10:10:00
The Ukraine invasion has detrimental consequences for the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, a project which has been stumbling since its inception.
Why business as usual will prevail in the Philippines05/05/2022 13:38:00
The explanations for Marcos and Duterte’s impending victory lie mostly in the country’s economic, social and political divisions.
South Asia suffers from fallout of Russia’s actions03/05/2022 13:38:00
The invasion of Ukraine has caused price shocks in South Asia at a time when its countries were already struggling to cope with economic crises.
How Ukraine will change Europe's Indo-Pacific ambitions26/04/2022 12:20:00
The Russian invasion of Ukraine reinforces the reality that only France and the UK can lead a European contribution to Indo-Pacific security.