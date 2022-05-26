Major new Chatham House programme to critically examine UK foreign policy

The UK in the World Programme will study the UK’s core security and foreign policy challenges.

Chatham House has launched a major new research programme to study Britain’s global role at a time of international turmoil. The UK in the World Programme will critically examine the UK’s core security and foreign policy challenges, including its alliances, its place in international institutions like the UN and NATO, the durability of British ‘soft power’, its international trade and science strategies, and other major UK policy strands relevant to international affairs.

The programme will consult policy makers, thought leaders, civil society and others from around the world to assess the UK’s position post Brexit, the impact of the ‘Global Britain’ concept, and provide policy recommendations that could deliver real impact for the UK.

This programme will also include specific work streams on (1) UK trade policy, and (2) UK science and technology. These are areas prioritised by the government in its Integrated Review of foreign policy.

These work streams will bring together high-level experts to help develop UK policy in these areas, and will include roundtables held under the Chatham House rule and occasional publications.

The programme will also organise dialogues with UK partners, an annual report on foreign policy, and other research publications and events.

For more information about the programme, please visit the programme page, or contact: