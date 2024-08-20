The UK Government and our partners in NATO are leading an international campaign to Make Noise For Ukraine on Ukrainian Independence Day, 24 August.

We must not be silent in the face of Russia’s aggression.

This Ukrainian Independence Day, help us celebrate Ukraine’s bravery and resilience by showing your support on social media.

Organisations and members of the public are encouraged to join our campaign by posting a video making noise for Ukraine on social media with the hashtag #MakeNoiseForUkraine.

Please post your video on 24 August 2024, Ukrainian Independence Day.

You can make noise in any way you like: clap or cheer, play an instrument, sing a song, stomp your feet or ring a bell. You could also shout ‘Slava Ukraini’ – Glory to Ukraine!

The more unique the better.

You can also share Ukrainian Independence Day content posted on the Ministry of Defence Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn channels.

You can find more information, ideas and graphics and templates in the Make Some Noise for Ukraine Toolkit (PDF, 1.05 MB, 10 pages).