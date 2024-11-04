National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man jailed after drugs and gun seized
A man who hid a self-loading pistol and 13 kilos of cocaine in his wardrobe – along with drug dealing equipment – has been jailed.
Albanian national Irakli Rustemi, 33, from Hertfordshire, was investigated by officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a specialist unit comprised of Metropolitan Police and National Crime Agency officers.
In October last year, the OCP instructed Cambridgeshire Police armed officers to stop a white Citroen DS3 on the A10 at Buntingford, which was being driven by Rustemi, after receiving intelligence that those inside had access to a firearm.
Checks established that Rustemi was an absconder from Immigration Enforcement with no leave to remain in the UK. Officers searched the vehicle and seized a key from the central console, which opened a chalet-style apartment in the garden of a house in Penton Drive, Cheshunt.
OCP officers searched the property and found a 9mm Makarov self-loading pistol and six rounds of ammunition in a magazine which had been wrapped in a towel and placed in a wardrobe, along with cocaine with an estimated street value of £700,000.
The cocaine was mostly separated into one kilo blocks, but was also found in smaller quantity 'dealer' bags. A range of equipment associated with drug dealing was discovered alongside. This included heat seals, plastic shrink wrap, snap-bags, a 'tick list' with handwritten figures and a Stanley knife. Officers also recovered a set of magnetic vehicle licence plates.
Rustemi was arrested and charged with firearms, ammunition and drugs possession offences. He pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court in January this year and was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment at the same court recently (30 October).
His conviction means that the organised crime group he belonged to has now been dismantled.
Andrew Tickner, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said:
"The OCP's primary mission is to protect the public from dangerous offenders like Irakli Rustemi, whose crime group has now been dismantled.
"The serious criminality he was involved in fuels violence, intimidation and exploitation in communities, with the supply of drugs and firearms often inherently linked.
"Our commitment to pursuing the most harmful criminals is unwavering, and we will continue to bring them to justice for their crimes."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-jailed-after-drugs-and-gun-seized
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Businessman who gave drug suppliers “professional customer service” is jailed04/11/2024 16:15:00
A businessman who used his specialist knowledge to help criminals produce thousands of dangerous illegal drugs has been jailed for 13 years, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Drugs couriers sentenced for Heathrow cannabis seizures04/11/2024 10:10:00
Three people have been jailed after more than 100 kilos of cannabis was smuggled into the UK via Heathrow Airport.
Operation Venetic: High-ranking leader of gang that shipped class A drugs between England and Scotland is convicted04/11/2024 09:10:00
A senior member of an organised crime group (OCG) that ran an industrial scale amphetamine lab in Scotland, and trafficked heroin and cocaine, has been convicted following his extradition by the National Crime Agency.
Man from Devon convicted of sexually assaulting young girl31/10/2024 11:10:00
A man from Exeter has been convicted of distributing videos of himself sexually assaulting a young girl online, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Arrests following £5 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport29/10/2024 14:15:00
National Crime Agency investigators have arrested five men in Luton and London in connection with the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.
80-year-old charged over methamphetamine seizure25/10/2024 16:25:00
An 80-year-old German man has been charged with smuggling class A drugs after a consignment of methamphetamine was found in his suitcase, in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Trio sentenced for gun hiding plot in attempt to reduce crime group head's prison sentence23/10/2024 15:25:00
Three men have been sentenced after a National Crime Agency investigation uncovered an elaborate plot to acquire firearms and ammunition to help the head of an organised crime group get a reduced prison sentence.
Four men sentenced and 1.5 tonnes of cannabis seized in NCA sting operation22/10/2024 11:15:00
A group of men from south east England have been sentenced for importing 1,500 kilos of cannabis from Ghana to the UK hidden in sacks of Gari powder.