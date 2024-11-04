Man jailed after drugs and gun seized

A man who hid a self-loading pistol and 13 kilos of cocaine in his wardrobe – along with drug dealing equipment – has been jailed.

Albanian national Irakli Rustemi, 33, from Hertfordshire, was investigated by officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a specialist unit comprised of Metropolitan Police and National Crime Agency officers.

In October last year, the OCP instructed Cambridgeshire Police armed officers to stop a white Citroen DS3 on the A10 at Buntingford, which was being driven by Rustemi, after receiving intelligence that those inside had access to a firearm.

Checks established that Rustemi was an absconder from Immigration Enforcement with no leave to remain in the UK. Officers searched the vehicle and seized a key from the central console, which opened a chalet-style apartment in the garden of a house in Penton Drive, Cheshunt.

OCP officers searched the property and found a 9mm Makarov self-loading pistol and six rounds of ammunition in a magazine which had been wrapped in a towel and placed in a wardrobe, along with cocaine with an estimated street value of £700,000.

The cocaine was mostly separated into one kilo blocks, but was also found in smaller quantity 'dealer' bags. A range of equipment associated with drug dealing was discovered alongside. This included heat seals, plastic shrink wrap, snap-bags, a 'tick list' with handwritten figures and a Stanley knife. Officers also recovered a set of magnetic vehicle licence plates.

Rustemi was arrested and charged with firearms, ammunition and drugs possession offences. He pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court in January this year and was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment at the same court recently (30 October).

His conviction means that the organised crime group he belonged to has now been dismantled.

Andrew Tickner, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: