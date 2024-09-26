Home Office
Managing Personal Independence Payments: Risks and Responses
In this blog Sirea Jabar, one of our Partnerships Managers, explores the challenges of Personal Independent Pay (PiP) claims and how to support people with their claims.
Top tips for supporting people with PiP claims:
- Check out the updated guidance with further information on how to safeguard and support people with back payments.
- Share the guidance with colleagues and all support staff.
- Attend the monthly DWP external monthly stakeholder upskilling webinar sessions. Details can be found in the guidance.
- Connect with your regional DWP disability advocacy officer.
- Keep communicating any concerns with DWP and Homeless Link through your regional Partnership Manager.
As the partnership manager for the North regions, I am often approached for advice, guidance and support on a wide range of issues and topics relating to the sector. Requests can range from a broad spectrum of an operational, strategic, local, regional or national nature. I often think, the variety and complexity of advice requests, really reflect the true extent of the diverse challenges currently present within homelessness. In addition to sharing of good practice, I am often asked to feedback on the challenges services are facing so that together we can influence national policy changes.
Occasionally, I receive requests to support with addressing challenges and blockages existing within other sectors which have a direct and detrimental impact on people who are in homeless or support services and have multiple or high support needs. One of these challenges relate to a Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) policy and process for Personal Independent Payment claims.
PiP and supported housing providers
A commissioner in Leeds approached me with concerns which had been raised by supported housing providers. Concerns were primarily associated with safeguarding risks for clients who were already vulnerable and in receipt of a large sum of money from their backdated Personal Independent Pay (PiP) claims. The issue and concerns were around the length of time it could take to process an application, which could take between 6 – 18 months, which resulted in applicants receiving large back payments. Payments have been reported to range from anything between £6,000 to £18,000, and in some cases have led to applicants who are living in supported housing or have addictions are left at further risk of exploitation and other vulnerabilities.
I decided to contact the DWP PiP partnership team and have a chat about the concerns raised. The team were helpful and keen to work with the sector and share as much information as possible to protect people from any form of exploitation because of receiving back payments. From our chat, it became apparent that there are several interventions in place to support people who are at such risks when claiming for Personal Independence Payment. The issue was that the information was not communicated as well as it could be and therefore support staff were not aware of the interventions and processes in place.
You can find all of the information on the types of interventions, processes and support available. This was provided to us by DWP and has now been incorporated into the Homeless Link guidance, Mental Health and PIP | Homeless Link, produced by the National Practice Development team.
Speak to a Homeless Link Regional partnership manager:
Chrystalla Karvella: London
Morgan Harris: East & East Midlands
Rachel Bryan: South East
Mira Petrova: South West
Steven Barkess: West Midlands & North West
How to make a successful claim for PIP and challenge wrong decisions
We have produced guidance for staff working in homelessness services who may support individuals to make a claim for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).
An emphasis is placed on evidencing mental health needs, but this guidance can be used to support all claims.
