Marine planning zone consultation
Views sought on planning gap for fish and shellfish farms.
Plans to extend marine planning zones have been put out to public consultation.
Fish and shellfish farms require planning permission out to twelve nautical miles, however local authority responsibilities for planning controls currently only extend to three nautical miles. Under new proposals, the marine planning zones will be extended.
Clarifying responsibilities and stretching the current limit creates the potential for new sites to bring in more investment and jobs, particularly for island and coastal communities.
Innovations in technology mean that aquaculture sites can now be located further from the shore. These developments have the potential to reduce the environmental impact of marine farming by lessening interactions with wild salmonids and supporting farmed fish health and welfare.
Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee said:
“These proposals progress our Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture commitment to explore the regulatory framework beyond three nautical miles and to support innovation. Our proposals could boost the marine fish and shellfish farming industry, with more opportunity for development and use of new technologies, whilst ensuring consistency in roles and responsibilities and robust assessment of development proposals.
“Protecting Scotland’s marine environment is crucial and supports marine industries. Developments must balance environmental impact alongside the economic opportunities.
“The benefits to coastal and island communities could be significant and these communities in particular are encouraged to share their views.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/marine-planning-zone-consultation/
