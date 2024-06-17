Marking 500 Broadcast Bulletins

Today marks the 500th edition of Ofcom’s Broadcast Bulletin – the go-to place to find out about Ofcom’s work to uphold standards on TV and radio.

Every fortnight on a Monday, it’s published on Ofcom’s website – as it has been since the very first Bulletin on 27 January 2004 (you can check that out on the National Archives website!).

Whatever the issue, channel or programme, every complaint matters to us; they’re a vital barometer for how audiences think and feel, and we consider each and every one carefully against our rules, known as the Broadcasting Code.

The Code sets standards in programmes – including rules around protection of children, harm and offence, and due accuracy and impartiality in news – as well as sponsorship, product placement, and fairness and privacy. All broadcasters are treated equally and fairly and held to the same high standards.

The Broadcast Bulletin includes a record of any new investigations that we’ve launched into programmes, as well as the outcome of those investigations. It also includes listings of any complaints we’ve looked at, but ultimately decided they don’t raise issues under our rules (categorised as ‘assessed, not pursued’).

You can navigate the Bulletin interactively and set filters to look at the compliance and complaints history of particular TV and radio services.

Importantly, under the BBC Charter, unless there are exceptional circumstances, complaints about programmes on the BBC must be handled by the BBC in the first instance. You can search the Bulletin for ‘BBC first’ complaints that have come to Ofcom and been referred to the BBC, and also complaints that have completed the BBC process and been assessed by Ofcom.

Milestone moments

2005 – Jerry Springer the Opera, which is ninth on the list of most complained about programmes, was the first time we had seen high volumes of standards complaints to Ofcom. Our investigation included the point that this level of complaints was ‘unprecedented for Ofcom or any previous broadcasting regulator and appears to have been the first large scale internet campaign to Ofcom on any broadcasting issue.’

2007 – our next big complaints moment was Celebrity Big Brother, second on the list of most complained programmes, this crashed the Ofcom website, drove huge numbers of calls to Ofcom and received Parliamentary debate and international focus.

2008 – we issued a fine totalling £5,675,000 to ITV for some of the most serious breaches of Ofcom's Broadcasting Code. The ‘premium-rate phone-in scandal’ raised serious questions about trust between broadcasters and viewers. We investigated various programmes about the use of premium rate telephone lines, and fined broadcasters over £11m in total.

2009 – Ofcom fined the BBC £150,000 over the "Sachsgate" row, describing the Radio 2 broadcast of messages left by Jonathan Ross and Russell Brand on actor Andrew Sachs's voicemail as "gratuitously offensive, humiliating and demeaning".

2016 – we reviewed our broadcast rules on material that is likely to encourage or incite the commission of crime, introducing two additional rules to address content containing hate speech and abusive or derogatory treatment.

2020 – we strengthened our rules having listened to viewers concerns about the wellbeing of people taking part in programmes. We introduced stronger protections in this area: broadcasters now have to take due care of people they feature in their programmes who might be at risk of significant harm, such as vulnerable people or those who aren’t used to being in the public eye.

2021- we received 173,132 complaints making 2021 the year with highest number of complaints to Ofcom ever.

2022 – we of our rules in their news and current affairs coverage in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Top 10 most complained about programmes to Ofcom of all time