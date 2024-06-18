Martin Clarke CB, former Government Actuary

The former Government Actuary, Martin Clarke, has passed away after a period in hospital.

The former Government Actuary Martin Clarke CB FIA has passed away after a period in hospital. He was a lifelong advocate of the importance of the work of actuaries, believing their skills and work can help people and governments make better decisions.

Martin will be sadly missed by his friends, former colleagues and contemporaries. He made a huge contribution to the industry and in his 9 years as Government Actuary.

Leader and innovator

Fiona Dunsire, who took over the role of Government Actuary following Martin’s retirement in 2023 said: “It was a great shock to us here in GAD to hear the sad news of Martin’s death and his loss will be felt by everyone who knew him in the profession. Martin was a leader and innovator here and we see his legacy every day in our work with clients.”

Martin started his public service in 2006 at the Pension Protection Fund, following an actuarial and general management career within the retail financial services industry.

Martin Clarke CB FIA – Government Actuary 2014 to 2023.

Legacy

He moved to the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) in 2014. He steered GAD through a period of modernisation, growth and diversification as well as the challenges of the pandemic. He left the department in a strong position, delivering more work, across more areas and public sector clients than ever before.

In an interview before his retirement in November 2023, he spoke about his role: “I had a little idea of what to expect when I joined. I just didn’t then fully appreciate the extent, nature and reach of the department’s work.

“One of the great pleasures of my role has been seeing and enabling potential to be turned into reality. Be that a project that evolves from a blank sheet of paper to a stunning bit of work for our clients or seeing colleagues develop and flourish in their roles.”

Martin Clarke passed away on 5 June 2024 and is succeeded by his wife Julia and his 3 children.