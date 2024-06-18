Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
Martin Clarke CB, former Government Actuary
The former Government Actuary, Martin Clarke, has passed away after a period in hospital.
The former Government Actuary Martin Clarke CB FIA has passed away after a period in hospital. He was a lifelong advocate of the importance of the work of actuaries, believing their skills and work can help people and governments make better decisions.
Martin will be sadly missed by his friends, former colleagues and contemporaries. He made a huge contribution to the industry and in his 9 years as Government Actuary.
Leader and innovator
Fiona Dunsire, who took over the role of Government Actuary following Martin’s retirement in 2023 said: “It was a great shock to us here in GAD to hear the sad news of Martin’s death and his loss will be felt by everyone who knew him in the profession. Martin was a leader and innovator here and we see his legacy every day in our work with clients.”
Martin started his public service in 2006 at the Pension Protection Fund, following an actuarial and general management career within the retail financial services industry.
Martin Clarke CB FIA – Government Actuary 2014 to 2023.
Legacy
He moved to the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) in 2014. He steered GAD through a period of modernisation, growth and diversification as well as the challenges of the pandemic. He left the department in a strong position, delivering more work, across more areas and public sector clients than ever before.
In an interview before his retirement in November 2023, he spoke about his role: “I had a little idea of what to expect when I joined. I just didn’t then fully appreciate the extent, nature and reach of the department’s work.
“One of the great pleasures of my role has been seeing and enabling potential to be turned into reality. Be that a project that evolves from a blank sheet of paper to a stunning bit of work for our clients or seeing colleagues develop and flourish in their roles.”
Martin Clarke passed away on 5 June 2024 and is succeeded by his wife Julia and his 3 children.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/martin-clarke-cb-former-government-actuaryg
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Innovation loans - GAD assesses commercial interest rates17/06/2024 10:10:00
We provide analysis and advice on setting commercially equivalent interest rates, used by Innovate UK for loans to small and medium sized businesses.
A “highly valued” and “strategic partner” - GAD client feedback25/04/2024 15:20:00
Clients award GAD 4.7 stars out of 5 for being highly valued. The findings are from our latest client feedback exercise which surveyed our clients about GAD.
GAD advises HM Treasury on climate scenarios22/04/2024 13:25:00
GAD provided recommendations for HM Treasury's guidance on climate scenario analysis for government and public bodies. We looked at approaches for each factor.
IFRS 17 - it's time to prepare11/04/2024 16:20:00
Public sector organisations are reminded to ensure accounts will be IFRS 17 when accounting for insurance contracts, from this financial year onwards.
New pension modeller developed for client11/04/2024 10:05:00
GAD developed a pension benefit modeller to support the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority as it undertook a pension reform programme.
Climate scientists and actuaries show the sting in climate’s tail03/04/2024 14:20:00
A new report on climate risk, co-authored by a GAD actuary, is based on the latest climate research. It was a collaboration between actuaries and scientists.
GAD completes 2020 actuarial valuations28/03/2024 10:15:00
Actuarial valuations for public service pension schemes are now published, most of which set employer contribution rates and assess the cost control mechanism.
Managing risks around ‘net zero’27/03/2024 10:20:00
The importance of managing risks around net zero, and areas where GAD can help the public sector with plans for net zero projects, were explored at a key event.