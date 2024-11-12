Master healthcare decision-making with LSE and NICE

Lead with confidence through our Executive MSc in Healthcare Decision-Making.

The rapidly evolving healthcare landscape demands leaders who can navigate complex challenges and make informed, evidence-based decisions.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) have joined forces with NICE to offer a unique solution - the Executive MSc in Healthcare Decision-Making.

What makes this programme unique?

This programme combines LSE's academic rigour with NICE's real-world experience, offering practical skills directly applicable to pressing healthcare challenges.

With a global perspective, you'll learn alongside professionals from diverse backgrounds and experience worldwide, all while benefiting from a flexible learning structure designed for working professionals.

What you’ll learn

Students receive a blend of theoretical and empirical knowledge from LSE and practical insights from NICE, across 8 courses. Courses include methods for health technology assessment (HTA) and using real-world evidence in HTA.

A mock technology appraisal is one of the features of the MSc. In this session, students represent a NICE committee and make a recommendation on a hypothetical drug. This robust decision-making process involves:

Evaluating clinical evidence – how well does the drug work compared with established practice?

Considering cost-effectiveness – does the drug provide value for money for the NHS?

Navigating social, ethical and economic factors (such as uncertainty and the severity of the condition the drug treats).

Who should apply

This programme is ideal for aspiring healthcare leaders who seek to deepen their understanding of decision-making processes, improve outcomes within their organisation and advance their career.

Our current participants are from a variety of backgrounds and come from all over the world, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and experiences. Some work in government, academia, industry or consultancy, while others are practising clinicians.

The programme provides great teaching, a dense schedule of well-integrated activities, and a lot of 'hands on' teaching, all with the quality and rigor one expects from LSE, plus plenty of real-world experience from NICE’s experts.

Mario Strazzabosco, current student

Programme structure and key dates

The programme is delivered in 4 intensive 2-week teaching blocks at LSE’s central London campus, across 2 years. This schedule allows participants to study flexibly alongside full-time work.

Key dates:

our next cohort starts: 9 December 2024

application deadline: 18 November 2024.

Your journey to transformative leadership starts here.

Learn more and apply now.