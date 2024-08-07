Masterplan Released for Chapelcross Green Energy Hub

Masterplan published for the future of Chapelcross, showcasing the vision to develop the site into a Green Energy Hub.

A masterplan for the future of Chapelcross was yesterday unveiled, showcasing the vision to develop the site into a Green Energy Hub.

The multi-million pound, net-zero focused development includes plans for hydrogen production storage, advanced manufacturing, and energy and enterprise campuses.

The development of the hub will drive growth in the local economy, attracting high value jobs, skills and activities in the green energy industry to the area.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) are now looking to identify a strategic developer who will bring expertise and private finance to help deliver the vision for the site.

NDA CEO, David Peattie, yesterday said:

We are committed to decommissioning our sites safely, securely and sustainably - leaving a positive, long-lasting legacy for future generations. Our ultimate aim is to free up our land for reuse, delivering benefit to local communities the environment and the wider economy – the green energy hub will enable us to deliver this at Chapelcross. The masterplan marks tangible progress in making the hub a reality and is a testament to the value of partnership working. Selecting a strategic developer will enable us to build on this further and leverage the benefits of public and private sector collaboration.

Chapelcross is a former nuclear power plant near Annan and is one of the sites being safely and securely decommissioned by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), a subsidiary of the NDA.

The site is over 210 hectares in size and the land owned by the NDA comprises of the nuclear power station site itself which is undergoing decommissioning, the wider nuclear licensed site and unlicensed NDA landholding. The focus of the development is the unlicensed landholding.

Richard Murray, NRS Chapelcross Site Director, added:

We welcome the Chapelcross masterplan, which builds on our rich history of low carbon energy generation and repositions this for a green energy future. The NDA landholding and the site’s range of existing utilities and grid infrastructure will maximise our contribution to net zero and support sustainable economic growth. The significant release of 60 hectares of NDA land to support phase one is the equivalent of 84 adult football pitches! NRS will continue to play an important, strategic role in this project and is committed to retaining vital skills in the region for future developments through our comprehensive decommissioning programme, ensuring that we keep the energy sector supply chain vibrant and robust in our communities - securing opportunities and benefits for all our futures.

The Chapelcross Programme includes a number of strategic partners including Dumfries & Galloway Council, NDA, NRS, South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

Dumfries and Galloway Council Leader, Councillor Gail Macgregor, yesterday said:

By commissioning this masterplan, we have a clear vision for delivering future jobs which supports our transition to net zero for the region. We are united with Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and South of Scotland Enterprise in our ambition for the future of Chapelcross as a powerful force for change in the local economy and look forward to the design developing.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is also taking forward an Energy Transition Zone on land adjacent to the main Chapelcross site, which will aim to generate jobs and inward investment focussed on the transition to green energy production.

Jane Morrison-Ross, Chief Executive of SOSE, yesterday said:

We are delighted to be progressing our Energy Transition Zone which will kickstart the development of the Green Energy Campus on the main Chapelcross site. We are committed to working with our Chapelcross partners to ensure this excellent location leads our region to a new economy based on green energy production.

The plans are supported by Investment of up to £15.3 million from both UK and Scottish Governments (£7.5m from Scottish Government and £7.8m from UK Government) through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal which could help to finance the access and utility improvements.

Strategic Developer Proposals must be submitted by 25th October 2024 and the NDA plan to make an appointment early in 2025.

More information is available at www.cxproject.co.uk including the masterplan Chapelcross Masterplan – CX Project.