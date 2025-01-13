Media Advisory Notice – Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan

The Solicitor General issues a reminder that the Restriction Order issued by the independent inquiry contains provisions restricting the publication of certain material.

The Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan published gist materials from seven special forces witnesses who gave evidence in closed hearings in the spring of last year.

The materials were released with a Restriction Order, which included a warning that the media must not identify the individuals or give any information which could lead to their identification.

Those witnesses have been ciphered and information about their background and units redacted or gisted by the Inquiry to avoid leading to their identification. The publication of such underlying information is therefore restricted in accordance with the Restriction Order.

The Solicitor General wishes to remind everyone of their responsibilities under the Restriction Order issued by the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan.

Publishing material in breach of the Restriction Order could amount to contempt of court.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Independent Inquiry will be monitoring the coverage of the hearings and associated materials.