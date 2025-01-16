Media Advisory Notice – trial of Axel Rudakubana

The Attorney General issues a reminder about commenting on the trial of Axel Rudakubana and risks of being in contempt of court.

Axel Rudakubana has been charged with 16 offences including the murder of three young girls, the attempted murder of 10 other people including 8 children, as well as the production of ricin and possession of an Al-Qaeda training manual.

The criminal trial commences on 20 January 2025 at Liverpool Crown Court and is expected to last from four to six weeks.

While proceedings are active, the Attorney General is reminding editors, publishers and social media users that fair and accurate reporting of legal proceedings held in public in good faith is permitted.

However, you may be in risk of being in contempt of court if you publish material or comment online that is inaccurate, unfair, or involves discussion or commentary which could influence the jury’s deliberations. This includes anything that asserts or assumes, expressly or implicitly, the guilt of Axel Rudakubana. This is due to the risk of potentially jeopardising the criminal trial.

The Contempt of Court Act 1981 seeks to prevent any interference with the administration of justice and the right to a fair trial.