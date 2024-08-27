Medical drone delivery trials revolutionising the skies in Scotland

Successful trials demonstrate what the next era of aviation can look like.

next era of aviation soaring ahead with medical drone delivery trials led by Aberdeen International Airport

Aviation Minister visits Aberdeen to celebrate airport’s 90th anniversary

regional connectivity visit comes as UK cements its mission to boost economic growth across all parts of the country

A pioneering project using drones to deliver medical supplies across Scotland has been heralded as a “technological revolution” by the Minister for Aviation and Maritime Mike Kane in his first official visit to the region (27 August 2024).

Meeting with Andy Cliffe, CEO of AGS Airports – which operates Aberdeen International Airport – to celebrate the airport’s 90th anniversary, the Minister is expected to see a series of measures in place to support regional connectivity across the UK, including a project trialling the use of drones to deliver medical supplies to remote locations across Scotland.

Spearheaded by the airport, Project CAELUS is backed by over £7 million in UK government funding, helping to revolutionise aviation and accelerate the development of drones across multiple industries.

In a ground-breaking first for Scotland, laboratory samples have been flown from Edinburgh to Melrose by drones, thanks to the project. A journey that usually takes up to 5 hours by road transport could now take as little as 35 minutes.

Seeing one of the project’s drones first hand, the Minister will set out his vision to continue to support the advancement and rollout of the technologies across the UK to boost prosperity and economic growth across the country.

He is also expected to reiterate the Department for Transport’s continued support to work with industry on developing sustainable solutions for regional connectivity through new technologies and greater dependency on sustainable aviation fuels.

With Aberdeen Airport playing a key role in driving the wider economic and social prosperity of the north east, this visit marks a significant step in the UK Government’s efforts to strengthen aviation infrastructure and bolster economic growth in the region.

Minister for Aviation and Maritime Mike Kane said:

Aberdeen has demonstrated what the next era of aviation can look like with its successful medical drone delivery trials. I want to help all players in the industry across the country to embrace these innovative solutions that enhance regional connectivity and pave the way for a more sustainable future.

Andy Cliffe, CEO of AGS Airports, said:

It is well established that a region with strong connectivity will enjoy increased levels of trade and tourism. Since the first flight took to the skies in 1934, the airport has been integral to the success of the region and the Minister’s support for further enhancing the north east’s links is extremely welcome. We also recognise the airport has a much wider role to play beyond supporting economic growth; it can mobilise and drive change for the better. Fostering innovation is one of the ways we can achieve this and through Project CAELUS we have a real opportunity to revolutionise the way in which healthcare services are delivered across Scotland.

Whilst in Aberdeen, the Minister will also be visiting Port of Aberdeen to host a roundtable with key Scottish representatives about the ambitions, challenges and insights for the future of maritime.

In his opening remarks, Kane will outline his own vision – emphasising the importance of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration between government and industry to ensure the UK remains a global leader.

With an ambition to be the UK’s first net zero port by 2040, Port of Aberdeen has already undergone several transformations to become a leader in clean maritime.

Thanks to £3 million from the Department for Transport’s Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition, the port has officially started construction of Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system.

Set to deliver its first power in March 2025, the system will supply clean electricity to vessels and reduce their carbon emissions at berth by more than 80% – keeping Aberdeen at the forefront of renewable and sustainable energy initiatives.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen said:

We are delighted to welcome Minister Kane to Port of Aberdeen on his first visit to Scotland to see first hand how we are catalysing sustainable economic growth and driving energy transition. The ZEVI shore power demonstrator project is an important milestone on our road to net zero by 2040, and one of three ongoing projects to install shore power at nine berth berths. Developing green infrastructure at scale will require significant investment, public and private sector partnership, and legislation at a UK and international level.

Aviation, Europe and technology media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000