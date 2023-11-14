Chatham House
|Printable version
Medical facilities must be protected in Gaza’s urban conflict
EXPERT COMMENT
The laws of armed conflict provide clear protections for hospitals and medical personnel. Both Hamas and Israel are obliged to respect their special status, says the former surgeon-general of the UK armed forces.
The laws of armed conflict bind both state and non-state armed groups. There is no doubt that Hamas in its incursion into Israel on 7 October committed grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions. Israel accuses it of continuing to do so in the current war. What though of Israel’s response and what are the implications for future conflicts?
The laws of armed conflict seek to limit the inhumanity of war by, among other provisions, giving protection to healthcare personnel, medical facilities (including ambulances and hospitals) and the passage of medical personnel.
However, (incomplete) data from Insight Security covering the period 7 October to 5 November record 219 incidents of violence against or obstruction of access to healthcare facilities in Gaza and 10 in Israel.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/11/medical-facilities-must-be-protected-gazas-urban-conflict
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
A Supreme Court ruling on the UK’s Rwanda policy need not lead to conflict with the ECHR14/11/2023 16:10:00
The prime minister’s ambition for ‘creative Europe-wide solutions’ to small boat crossings will not progress if his government attack the European Court of Human Rights.
The war in Gaza is aligning Russia against Israel13/11/2023 13:10:00
The war serves Russia’s interests by weakening US support for Ukraine. But Moscow’s need for closer relations with the Global South has badly damaged relations with Israel.
Netanyahu’s premiership will not outlast the war with Hamas10/11/2023 12:20:00
The Israeli political system is on semi-hold, but a prime minister responsible for unprecedented division cannot lead Israel beyond the war.
To engage in the Middle East peace process, the UK needs dedicated diplomatic leadership09/11/2023 16:05:00
Keir Starmer wants Britain to re-engage in the region. A dedicated envoy or minister will be vital.
Iraq shows a political settlement without accountability cannot deliver peace09/11/2023 12:20:00
Twenty years after the invasion, corruption has prevented the delivery of real democracy.
The arrest of Navalny’s lawyers is part of a purge before Russia’s 2024 election06/11/2023 12:20:00
The move shows that Alexey Navalny continues to worry the Kremlin, even from behind bars.
Gender is the missing frontier at the UK’s AI Safety Summit03/11/2023 12:20:00
AI safety decision-makers cannot prioritize abstract, existential risks over existing, everyday harms to individuals and communities.
Balancing China’s role in the UK’s AI agenda01/11/2023 09:20:00
The Bletchley Park summit can help the UK assert itself in AI governance. Doing so requires a delicate approach to China.