Meet your new Central Government Council Members starting January 2025

We are delighted to announce that the new techUK Central Government Council members have been elected.

The primary role of techUK’s Central Government Council is to represent technology suppliers who supply to Government, lead the debate on new technologies, optimise the use of existing capabilities and engage with departments and the centre. The council works to set the strategic direction of techUK's Central Government Programme, reflecting techUK member priorities and providing a means for the public sector to engage with industry.

We would like to thank all the nominees who put themselves forward for a place on the council, it was a tight competition! We would also like to thank all the members who took the time to vote.

Please see below a list of our new council members, and please click here to view their biographies.

Kimberley Schiller , Central Government and Public Infrastructure Lead - Strategy & Consulting, Accenture UKIA

Chris Farthing , CEO, Advice Cloud

Jonathan Murphy , Principle and Lead: Strategic Account Manager, BAE Systems

Eve Upton , Director & Co-owner, Bid Craft

David Moss , Director, Central Government, CACI

Sonya Anderson , Director, Central Government, CGI

Chris Oldham , Head of Central Government, Cisco

Richard Clarke , Director, Fivium

Luke Morgan , CTO, Forensic Analytics

Rob Anderson , Chief Analyst and Service Director, Global Data

Giles Hartwright , Associate Partner, Public Sector Consulting, IBM

Andy Kemp , Head of Public Sector, Kainos

Emma Logan , Partner, KPMG

Jason Kay , Chief Strategy Officer, Mercator

Sue Holloway , Business Development Director, NEC Software Solutions

Pat Pruchnickyj , Head of Marketing, Nexor

Henry Rex , Director, Government Relations, Opencast

Graham Williamson , Public Sector CTO and Director of Enterprise Architecture, UK & Ireland, ServiceNow

Julian Jackson , Head of Sales & Marketing, Shaping Cloud

Abigail Wyndham , Account Director, Stellarmann

Shani Latif , Sales Director, Telent

Anna Inman , Head of Growth Operations, TPXimpact

Edward Duval, Central Government Relationship Manager, Triad

Aaron Prior, Head of Bid and Government Affairs, Trustmarque

Many congratulations again to our new council members, we look forward to working with you all for the next two years.