Meet your new Central Government Council Members starting January 2025
We are delighted to announce that the new techUK Central Government Council members have been elected.
The primary role of techUK’s Central Government Council is to represent technology suppliers who supply to Government, lead the debate on new technologies, optimise the use of existing capabilities and engage with departments and the centre. The council works to set the strategic direction of techUK's Central Government Programme, reflecting techUK member priorities and providing a means for the public sector to engage with industry.
We would like to thank all the nominees who put themselves forward for a place on the council, it was a tight competition! We would also like to thank all the members who took the time to vote.
Please see below a list of our new council members, and please click here to view their biographies.
- Kimberley Schiller, Central Government and Public Infrastructure Lead - Strategy & Consulting, Accenture UKIA
- Chris Farthing, CEO, Advice Cloud
- Jonathan Murphy, Principle and Lead: Strategic Account Manager, BAE Systems
- Eve Upton, Director & Co-owner, Bid Craft
- David Moss, Director, Central Government, CACI
- Sonya Anderson, Director, Central Government, CGI
- Chris Oldham, Head of Central Government, Cisco
- Richard Clarke, Director, Fivium
- Luke Morgan, CTO, Forensic Analytics
- Rob Anderson, Chief Analyst and Service Director, Global Data
- Giles Hartwright, Associate Partner, Public Sector Consulting, IBM
- Andy Kemp, Head of Public Sector, Kainos
- Emma Logan, Partner, KPMG
- Jason Kay, Chief Strategy Officer, Mercator
- Sue Holloway, Business Development Director, NEC Software Solutions
- Pat Pruchnickyj, Head of Marketing, Nexor
- Henry Rex, Director, Government Relations, Opencast
- Graham Williamson, Public Sector CTO and Director of Enterprise Architecture, UK & Ireland, ServiceNow
- Julian Jackson, Head of Sales & Marketing, Shaping Cloud
- Abigail Wyndham, Account Director, Stellarmann
- Shani Latif, Sales Director, Telent
- Anna Inman, Head of Growth Operations, TPXimpact
- Edward Duval, Central Government Relationship Manager, Triad
- Aaron Prior, Head of Bid and Government Affairs, Trustmarque
Many congratulations again to our new council members, we look forward to working with you all for the next two years.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/meet-your-new-central-government-council-members-starting-january-2025.html
This briefing outlines techUK’s position on the changes proposed by the Government to the automated decision making (ADM) regime, as outlined in Clause 80 of the Data (Use and Access) Bill. The briefing also highlights the potential benefits of ADM for the broader economy. techUK supports these reforms.