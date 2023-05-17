Mental Health Awareness Week 2023

The 15-21 May is Mental Health Awareness Week, a week to raise awareness of mental ill-health and end the stigma associated with it. Our National Mental Health Lead is marking the week by pledging her commitment to ensuring those with mental ill-health receive the right care and response.

APCC Mental Health Lead and Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, Lisa Townsend, said: "Whilst this week can help raise awareness of the valuable support available to people suffering with mental ill health, it is important that we maintain our efforts beyond this campaign and encourage friends, family, colleagues and others to seek help and support.

"As a national lead for Mental Health and Custody with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, and as a locally elected leader, I am passionate about bridging the gap between physical and emotional health, and breaking down stigmas that serve as barriers to people accessing support when they are feeling anxious and vulnerable.

"This is why I am working with national leaders from health and policing to help ensure those suffering with their mental health receive the right care from the right person. We hope to share details of this work in the coming weeks."

If you need help with your mental health, you can refer yourself, or your GP can refer you to NHS Talking Therapies. NHS Talking Therapies provide free, confidential and effective treatments delivered by fully trained and accredited NHS practitioners. You can find out more here.

For details of 24/7 support in Wales, please visit https://www.callhelpline.org.uk/