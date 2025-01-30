Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer charged with assault by beating
A Met Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court this week following, our investigation.
PC Omer Farok, 33, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday 31 January charged with assault by beating. The charge relates to the officer’s actions during an incident on 15 June 2024, while responding to a report that a man had allegedly broken into a vehicle in Holborn, London.
During the incident, it is alleged that PC Farok used unlawful force against the man which caused him to hit the ground and sustain a head injury.
Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in June 2024. In December 2024 we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-officer-charged-assault-beating
We are investigating the conduct of two former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers in relation to complaints from four survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.
A Kent Police detective sergeant has been sacked for inappropriate sexual conduct, following our investigation.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Whitehaven which involved Cumbria Police officers.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the involvement of South Wales Police following a fatal road traffic collision on the Junction 30 eastbound exit slip road of the M4, on Thursday 9 January 2025.
Our investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of 23-year-old Liam Allan, who drowned in the River Thames after escaping from Met Police officers who had arrested him, has made recommendations to the force.
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former West Midlands Police constable who sent inappropriate messages to a woman he had arrested.
We have finished our investigation into the actions of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police during an incident in Poplar, east London, where a man was Tasered and his two dogs fatally shot after police responded to a report that a woman and her dog had been attacked.