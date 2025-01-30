Met officer charged with assault by beating

A Met Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court this week following, our investigation.

PC Omer Farok, 33, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday 31 January charged with assault by beating. The charge relates to the officer’s actions during an incident on 15 June 2024, while responding to a report that a man had allegedly broken into a vehicle in Holborn, London.

During the incident, it is alleged that PC Farok used unlawful force against the man which caused him to hit the ground and sustain a head injury.

Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in June 2024. In December 2024 we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.