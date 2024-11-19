Met officer in court on GBH charge

A Met Police officer will appear in court this week on an assault charge after a man was Tasered and sustained serious injuries, following our investigation.

PC Liam Newman, 30, based at Ilford Police Station, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 November charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 20 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861.

The charge relates to an incident on 24 April 2022 when PC Newman was trying to apprehend a 61-year-old man in Woodford Green who had fled on foot.

The man climbed on to a shed structure and fell after the officer Tasered him. He sustained life-changing injuries.

Our investigation began following a mandatory death or serious injury referral from the force the next day. After concluding our investigation in April 2023, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.