Met officers to appear in court on assault charges

Two serving Met Police officers and a former officer will appear in court today (7 October) charged with assault, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

PC Matt Looker, PC Mark O’Shaughnessy and former PC Jack Marks will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating.

The charges relate to an incident on 14 March 2024, when officers allegedly used force to detain a man who fled from police on foot following a vehicle pursuit in north west London.

Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from the Met Police in May.

In August, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges.