Metropolitan police service removed from enhanced monitoring

The Metropolitan Police Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England.

The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.

The Metropolitan Police Service was moved into Engage on 28 June 2022.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Sir Andy Cooke has decided to remove the Metropolitan Police Service from Engage because it has made improvements, including:

responding appropriately to the public and vulnerable people, including answering calls more quickly and how it identifies vulnerability at the first point of contact;

assessing and investigating missing children and crimes involving exploited children;

putting an audit process in place to identify victim-blaming language;

introducing new crime management units, helping crimes to be assessed based on risk and harm and allocated to officers with the right skills;

prioritising the improvement of investigations and recognising the importance of offender management within the investigations process; and

in its professional standards and property management.

The Metropolitan Police Service has also made progress against its Milestone Plan, which was introduced to support improvements in its performance and governance.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said:

“I am pleased with the good progress that the Metropolitan Police Service has made so far. Whilst there is still a significant amount of work to do, I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring. “I am reassured by the plans that the commissioner has put in place to continue making sustainable improvements. We will continue to monitor the progress of the Metropolitan Police Service to make sure those living and working in the capital are getting the service they deserve from their force.”

