Micro grants available via The Society Foundation
The Society Foundation is an independent grant giving trust, that provide financial support for organisations that help potentially disadvantaged people move towards paid work. The groups they prioritise are the recently homeless or vulnerably housed, ex-offenders, and 16-24 year olds not in employment, education or training.
Their 2024 Funding Round runs from Monday 3 June to midday on Monday 8 July 2024.
They typically offer micro-grants of up to £2,500 GBP to small or growing organisations with a turnover of up to £500,000. Funding is provided for capacity building activities, including IT infrastructure and equipment, staff training and development, and external consultancy/support.
For more information on the fund including how to apply, please click here.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/micro-grants-available-via-the-society-foundation/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
It's Pride month!19/06/2024 14:05:00
LGBTQI+ people are disproportionately affected by homelessness and are at a higher risk of having substance use and mental health needs due to discrimination, lack of acceptance and abuse. AKT, a national charity supporting LGBTQI+ young people facing homelessness, found that as many as 24% of young people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQI+.
The Educational Opportunity Foundation, grants targeted towards care experienced young people19/06/2024 12:05:00
The Educational Opportunity Foundation supports charitable organisations working to improve access to education or the quality of education for children and young people under the age of 25, both in the UK and internationally.
Excellence Awards 2024: Shortlist announced19/06/2024 10:10:10
Homeless Link are excited to announce the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards, celebrating the best of the homelessness sector!
General election manifesto analysis: what the manifestos tell us about commitments to end homelessness17/06/2024 15:10:00
This week saw the release of all the main parties manifestos and there’s lots to digest on housing, homelessness and policy linked to homelessness prevention.
Homeless Link is proudly supported by Access Insurance12/06/2024 11:15:00
Homeless Link is delighted to announce that we are proudly supported by Access Insurance!
New: Hostels Facilities Network03/06/2024 09:20:00
Your Place is an East London homelessness charity which owns and manages Anchor House a 155 bed hostel.
Tracking progress towards ending rough sleeping30/05/2024 11:10:00
Rob Anderson is Director of Knowledge Implementation at the Centre for Homelessness Impact. In this blog he introduces a new framework for understanding rough sleeping.
Legislation watch: What next for homelessness bills?30/05/2024 10:10:00
Sophie Boobis, Head of Policy at Homeless Link, looks at what the calling of the General Election means for the Bills and consultations that were working their way through parliament.
Policy Influencing Network: Reflecting Back29/05/2024 11:05:00
Since the start of the year, we know that you’ve been busy developing your policy positions and influencing plans in preparation for a general election. Now that the elections been called for 4 July, many of you will be fitting your influencing activity into the short 6-week pre-election period.