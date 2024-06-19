Micro grants available via The Society Foundation

The Society Foundation is an independent grant giving trust, that provide financial support for organisations that help potentially disadvantaged people move towards paid work. The groups they prioritise are the recently homeless or vulnerably housed, ex-offenders, and 16-24 year olds not in employment, education or training.

Their 2024 Funding Round runs from Monday 3 June to midday on Monday 8 July 2024.

They typically offer micro-grants of up to £2,500 GBP to small or growing organisations with a turnover of up to £500,000. Funding is provided for capacity building activities, including IT infrastructure and equipment, staff training and development, and external consultancy/support.

For more information on the fund including how to apply, please click here.