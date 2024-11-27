Northern Ireland Office
Minister Anderson hails positive impact of integrated education
This follows a recent visit to Fort Hill Integrated College in Lisburn alongside Education Secretary.
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Fleur Anderson visited Fort Hill Integrated College in Lisburn alongside Education Secretary, the Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP.
The visit followed the recent Budget announcement of £730,000 in additional funding to raise awareness of integrated education and support schools in Northern Ireland as they work towards integrated status.
The Minister and Education Secretary also met with key stakeholders in the integrated education sector, including the Integrated Education Fund and Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education.
They are recipients of UKG funding to support their work with schools, parents and the wider public to raise awareness of the integrated sector and support schools through the process of transforming to integrated status.
Speaking after the visit, Minister Anderson said:
This was a fantastic visit and I was honoured to show the Education Secretary the positive impacts of integrated education in supporting reconciliation and promoting a culture of tolerance in society.
The UK Government is wholly committed to supporting more schools in Northern Ireland to become integrated schools as an essential aspect of the reconciliation process in Northern Ireland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/minister-anderson-hails-positive-impact-of-integrated-education
