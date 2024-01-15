Minister hears about Denbighshire business’ export success

A business in Rhuallt, Denbighshire is an export success story, exporting to over 15 countries, including Germany, France and New Zealand, and is now setting its sights on further growth.

Fifth Wheel designs and builds luxury fifth wheel caravan tourers, and is the only manufacturer of EU compliant fifth wheel tourers in Europe.

Exports currently account for 50 per cent of its trade and the company plan to increase this figure further.

The company’s export success has been backed by support from the Welsh Government’s export specialists. They also work with local colleges to provide experience to students.

Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths called into the company’s facility at Rhuallt to hear about their success and plans for the future.

She said:

It’s been amazing to hear about Fifth Wheel’s export success. It was also good to hear about the work they do with local students, to give them valuable work experience. They are a great example of the innovative and skilled businesses we have here in North Wales, and I’m pleased they were also able to access the Welsh Government’s trade programmes to support them with their export success.

Fifth Wheel also run the White House which offers offers accommodation, a restaurant, spa facilities and a gym onsite. Additionally, they have the Rhuallt Country Club, adjacent to the White House, which can accommodate over 50 pitches for static and touring caravans.

The Minister added:

It has been inspiring to see what has been achieved by Fifth Wheel and I wish them every success in the future.

Gethin Whiteley, Technical Director at Fifth Wheel said:

The support from the Welsh government has helped us export our products across the world. Exporting has made our business more robust and allowed us to invest in the future of The Fifth Wheel Company.

During the day the Minister also visited food businesses Grazed Bakery in Ruabon, Goch and Co in Wrexham and the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop.