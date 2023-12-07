10 Downing Street
Ministerial appointments: December 2023
The King was pleased to approve the following government appointments.
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- Michael Tomlinson KC MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Illegal Migration) in the Home Office;
- Tom Pursglove MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Legal Migration and Delivery) in the Home Office;
- Robert Courts MP to be Solicitor General.
Michael Tomlinson will attend Cabinet.
