Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – consultation

The Council’s fourth annual consultation on miscellaneous amendments to guidelines is now open.

We are proposing a series of changes designed to bring greater clarity and consistency to guidelines and reflect developments in legislation. The proposals include:

changing ‘children and young people’ to ‘children’ across all guidelines

aligning factors in the careless driving guideline with other driving offence guidelines

clarifying how the factor ‘Exceptional financial hardship’ in shop theft and benefit fraud relates to ‘Difficult and/or deprived background or personal circumstances’

clarifying guidance on sentencing very large organisations

including the aggravating factor ‘Offence committed in a domestic abuse context’ in a greater number offence specific guidelines

The consultation is open until 27 November 2024.