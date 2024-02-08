MOD Single Source Regulations Office publishes updates to pricing guidance

The Ministry of Defence Single Source Regulations Office publishes updated pricing guidance for the regulation of single source, or non-competitive defence contracts.

The Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO), the executive body responsible for the regulation of single source, or non-competitive defence contracts has published updated pricing guidance with the aim of simplifying the process and offering greater flexibility.

The guidance: introduces alternative methods for pricing defence contracts including by reference to competitive markets; expands the ability for a contract to be split into different parts or components with separate profit rates; and simplifies the contact profit rate calculation process. These updates will be followed by corresponding changes to the reporting requirements coming in from 1 April 2024.

The SSRO have launched an open consultation seeking feedback from stakeholders on the changes running until Monday 17 April.

For more information on the changes click here, and for details of the consultation click here.

To discuss the guidance or consultation, please contact David Goodwin, Senior Policy Adviser (david.goodwin@ssro.gov.uk).