Modernising Scottish elections
Bill will strengthen democratic process.
Legislation which will enhance Scotland’s democratic processes has been backed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament.
The Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill has passed its final stage, maintaining and improving Scotland’s robust electoral system.
The Bill contains a mix of technical and other improvements such as improving candidate and campaigner safety and advancing candidacy rights.
The new law introduces a ban on people from being MSPs if they are convicted of a sexual offence or subject to a sexual offence order.
In addition, MSPs will be barred from also being an MP or Peer through regulations to be brought forward in 2025 so they can be in place in time for the 2026 Scottish elections. The details of the regulations will be informed through a consultation beginning next month.
Parliamentary Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said:
“Since 1999 the Scottish Parliament has improved participation, extended voting rights, and enabled more people to stand for election and this legislation seeks to continue the evolution of our democracy.
"It will modernise Scottish elections and take important steps to safeguard our democracy for voters, candidates and administrators.
“Through positive cross-party working, we have agreed a robust set of improvements to the law, which will deliver real benefits to voters and prospective candidates.”
Background
Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill | Scottish Parliament Website
The Bill, introduced to the Parliament by the Scottish Government, introduces changes to campaign rules for elections to improve fairness, transparency, and controls against foreign spending.
A public consultation on dual mandates will be published in January 2025 with regulations introduced in autumn 2025, subject to scrutiny and a vote by MSPs.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/modernising-scottish-elections/
