Monday at COP 27

With COP 27 upon us we’ll be sending regular insights as to what was announced and items of interest for businesses.

Tech doesn’t have a set day, but as a horizontal will be a theme in lots of other days and I expect some big announcements today on ESG disclosures/sustainability reporting and we’ve also seen the Transition Pathways Taskforce publish their conclusions (we’ll get a full summary out tomorrow). Members can access talks and events via this website if you’re not there, and there are a number of themed days that may be of interest.

The big Monday/Tuesday update was high level ambition from countries and the UK made the following commitments:

The Prime Minister’s statement can be accessed here setting out the UK approach to climate finance.

After much speculation (and very little handing over of money), the UK will commit the full £11.6bn international climate fund it agreed to last year. However the Prime Minister said it may not happen over the originally planned 5 years, because some projects would not be ready or investable in that time frame.

The UK will triple funding for adaptation programmes from £500m in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2025.

Smaller pots of funding were announced across a whole range of programmes including £65m in to the Nature, People and Climate Investment fund, £65m for Clean Energy Innovation Facility, plus £100m to help developing countries respond to climate disasters.

£150m will be spent as part of a new forestry protection initiative called the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership, with most going on projects in the Congo Basin.

The UK also announced new bilateral and multi-lateral partnerships including a Memorandum of Understanding with Colombia to renew the Partnership for Sustainable Growth, as well as the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership.

