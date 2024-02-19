Scottish Government
|Printable version
Money Talk Team Service: reports
Quarterly and annual reports for the Money Talk Team service, which helps people find out about what benefits they may be entitled to, how to save money on household bills and advise on debt and other financial support available.
The Money Talk Team service aims to ensure that people are receiving all the benefits and other financial support they may be entitled to. It also helps people manage debt and find ways to save money on outgoings. The service is delivered by the Citizens Advice Network in Scotland. Information on the help available can be found on the Money Talk Team website or by calling 0800 028 1456. People can also visit their local Citizens Advice Scotland for in person support
We have invested over £12 million in the service from November 2018 to March 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/money-talk-team-reports/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
XL Bully dog safeguards coming into force19/02/2024 15:05:00
XL Bully dog owners are being urged to prepare for new rules which are expected to come into force this Friday.
Fish Health Inspectorate Service Charter19/02/2024 13:25:00
Details of the fish health inspectorate service charter.
Tackling Scotland’s population challenges16/02/2024 12:05:00
Steps to address depopulation and help future-proof communities.
Scottish Government Records Management Plan Progress Update Review15/02/2024 13:05:00
The Progress Update Review is a voluntary annual process which enables the Scottish Government to get feedback from National Records of Scotland on the progress we are making with managing our records and the improvements we are implementing on our published Records Management Plan.
New Health Secretary meets frontline staff14/02/2024 13:20:00
Thousands of patients treated through virtual A&E service.
Help tackling council tax debt14/02/2024 12:20:00
Pilot scheme will see councils and advice services work more closely together.
Scottish Prison Population Projections: February 2024 Edition13/02/2024 10:05:00
This report presents short-term Scottish prison population projections for the six month period from January to June 2024.
CO2 mine gas - site investigation and risk assessment: best practice12/02/2024 15:05:00
Report collating current practice in local authorities and provide a summary assessment of options to deliver a standardised ‘good practice’ approach to risk assessment, reporting, mitigation and verification of mitigation measures for mine gas.