Money Talk Team Service: reports

Quarterly and annual reports for the Money Talk Team service, which helps people find out about what benefits they may be entitled to, how to save money on household bills and advise on debt and other financial support available.

The Money Talk Team service aims to ensure that people are receiving all the benefits and other financial support they may be entitled to. It also helps people manage debt and find ways to save money on outgoings. The service is delivered by the Citizens Advice Network in Scotland. Information on the help available can be found on the Money Talk Team website or by calling 0800 028 1456. People can also visit their local Citizens Advice Scotland for in person support

We have invested over £12 million in the service from November 2018 to March 2024.

