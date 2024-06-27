NHS England
More GP appointments in May than before pandemic
GP teams delivered more than 30 million appointments for patients last month (May 2024), up by more than a fifth on the same period before the pandemic.
NHS data published today shows there were around 30.5 million appointments delivered by GPs and their teams in just one month, compared with an estimated 25.3 million in May 2019 – an increase of 5.2 million (20.6%).
NHS staff continue to exceed ambitions to provide 50 million more appointments by March 2024 with the figures showing that GPs and their teams have delivered an extra 65.8 million appointments (373.1 million excluding Covid vaccinations) or 71.5 million (378.8 million including Covid vaccinations) over the last year compared to 2018/19.
Almost every (98%) GP practice in England have now upgraded their phone tech with the move meaning that phone lines can be expanded and won’t ever be engaged.
Every GP practice must offer face to face appointments as well as telephone and online consultations, with some patients choosing remote appointments where it is clinically appropriate and more convenient for them.
Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care, NHS England said: “Millions more appointments are being delivered every month compared to before the pandemic thanks to GP teams.
“Every GP practice is upgrading their telephone systems to make it easier for patients to contact their surgery, while patients can use the NHS app to order repeat prescriptions and view their test results without needing to contact their family doctor.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/06/more-gp-appointments-in-may-than-before-pandemic/
