More support for victims of anti-social behaviour
Victims of anti-social behaviour are to get better information and access to support.
Victims of anti-social behaviour (ASB) are to get better information and access to support as the government continues to implement its Plan for Change and cracks down on ASB in local communities.
At present when victims of anti-social behaviour believe their case is not being dealt with appropriately by the relevant agencies like councils, police, and housing providers they can ask that their case is reviewed through the ASB case review mechanism.
Responding to recommendations from the Victims’ Commissioner, the government is to review the statutory guidance on the current system designed to protect victims, to make ASB case reviews more accessible and effective for those victims who need it.
This will include giving victims a voice within the process by encouraging all agencies involved to communicate the progress of their case and giving victims the opportunity to shape action plans to tackle the anti-social behaviour they have been victims of.
The government will also recommend independent chairs oversee case reviews so that victims feel confident that their case will be dealt with fairly and objectively, while victims will be given one person to turn to rather than dealing with multiple agencies.
A new victims’ code will be published later this year that will make clear that victims of criminal anti-social behaviour fall within the scope of the code, including an entitlement to expect to be able to access support services.
Minister for Crime and Policing Dame Diana Johnson said:
For victims of anti-social behaviour, the impact on their lives can be devastating, but for too long their needs have not been met, with varied levels of support and poor access to information.
These changes will help ensure that the needs of victims are at the forefront of how police and local authorities respond to anti-social behaviour and are another vital step in our mission to deliver Safer Streets, as part of our Plan for Change.
To improve how the police identify and respond to persistent anti-social behaviour and the harm it causes, new bespoke training for neighbourhood officers is to be included in the Neighbourhood Policing Pathway programme.
This follows the government’s commitment for every force to have a dedicated anti-social behaviour lead to work with local communities to tackle the issue under the new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.
The guarantee will see the restoration of visible police patrols, an additional 13,000 police officers, PCSOs and special constables in dedicated neighbourhood policing roles and a named officer for every community to turn to.
The government will also work with police and crime commissioners to ensure that they are promoting access to support services for anti-social behaviour victims locally within communities.
Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said:
We thank Baroness Newlove for her unwavering advocacy of victims of anti-social behaviour. This is a blight on our communities, disrupting lives and causing significant harm.
The changes announced today come ahead of legislation - as announced in the King’s Speech - to strengthen the Victims’ Commissioner’s powers to ensure greater accountability when the needs of victims are not being met.
The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, said:
More must be done to support victims of anti-social behaviour, and I welcome the government’s response to my report as a positive first step.
My report highlighted the transformative impact of a single point of contact (SPOC) to ensure victims feel heard and supported, so I’m pleased this recommendation is being taken forward.
It is so important victims of ASB are given a voice and are listened to. Planned reforms to strengthen statutory guidance for the ASB case review process are a welcome measure to build trust and empower victims. For these reforms to have the greatest impact, changes to the law will be the crucial next step.
I look forward to working with the government to bolster protections and the law. The upcoming consultation on the victims’ code offers a key opportunity for progress. It is essential we get this right, as there is still much more to be done for lasting change.
New respect orders are to be introduced through the Crime and Policing Bill which will enable agencies and courts to place tough restrictions on the behaviour of persistent anti-social behaviour offenders, with tough enforcement and sentencing options if orders are breached.
Harvinder Saimbhi, ASB Help CEO said:
ASB Help fully endorse the recommendations made in the report and are supportive of the government’s response. The report addresses victim’s experiences and pleas for help, which we at ASB Help are inundated with on a daily basis.
The most fundamental tool victims have is the ASB case review and this report clearly highlights that victims are unaware of their rights or how to access the case review.
We need to ensure that partners tackling ASB across England and Wales are appropriately trained to use the tools and powers available within the ASB Crime and Policing Act, and to tackle ASB effectively, bringing respite to those experiencing ASB.
We therefore welcome the government’s response and look forward to continuing to work with them, and other partners, to tackle ASB and ensure better protection and support for victims.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/more-support-for-victims-of-anti-social-behaviour
