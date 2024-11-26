More young people helped to spot signs of abuse

Engagement to tackle gendered violence highlighted at start of 16 Days.

More than 27,000 young people have benefited from education and awareness-raising sessions on tackling gender-based violence over six months, thanks to 45 grassroots organisations across Scotland.

The latest Delivering Equally Safe impact report, published by Inspiring Scotland, shows that the number of young people accessing sessions on issues including consent and gender equality through these organisations is increasing. The report also includes data on the number of people who have received frontline support, and the type of support provided.

The report publication comes as the global 16 Days of Activism campaign gets underway. To mark the start of the campaign, Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart will visit Monklands Women’s Aid, Airdrie, to hear about their vital work to support women, children and young people.

Ms Stewart said:

“Preventing violence against women and girls is key to creating a society where women and girls can live safely. I am proud to be supporting the 16 Days of Activism campaign to tackle and prevent violence against women and girls. “Thanks to organisations supported by our Delivering Equally Safe fund, workshops supporting young people to understand consent, healthy relationships and the signs of abusive behaviour have reached more than 27,000 young people. “In the two years since Delivering Equally Safe started, nearly 17,000 children and young people have engaged in frontline funded support. Among the organisations providing frontline support is Monklands Women’s Aid, whose work to address both traditional and emerging forms of violence against women and girls is vital and innovative.”

Monklands Women’s Aid Chairperson, Christine Buckel said:

“Grassroots organisations like Monkland’s Women’s Aid are the backbone of community support for those facing the trauma of domestic abuse. Our integrated approach ensures women, children, and young people receive tailored support when they need it most. Most importantly, we listen to and respond to those we serve, ensuring that their voices shape the services that make a real difference in their lives.” “The Delivering Equally Safe programme fund provides vital funding that enabled the organisation to deliver frontline domestic abuse interventions to 1,571 people since October 2021.”

Background

Delivering Equally Safe impact report

Delivering Equally Safe funding for 2024-25 for Monklands Women’s Aid was £224,313.59. Monklands Women’s Aid has been serving women, children and young people for over 40 years, and this funding contributes to the delivery of specialist responsible domestic abuse support for women, children and young people in Airdrie and Coatbridge.