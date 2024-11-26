Scottish Government
|Printable version
More young people helped to spot signs of abuse
Engagement to tackle gendered violence highlighted at start of 16 Days.
More than 27,000 young people have benefited from education and awareness-raising sessions on tackling gender-based violence over six months, thanks to 45 grassroots organisations across Scotland.
The latest Delivering Equally Safe impact report, published by Inspiring Scotland, shows that the number of young people accessing sessions on issues including consent and gender equality through these organisations is increasing. The report also includes data on the number of people who have received frontline support, and the type of support provided.
The report publication comes as the global 16 Days of Activism campaign gets underway. To mark the start of the campaign, Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart will visit Monklands Women’s Aid, Airdrie, to hear about their vital work to support women, children and young people.
Ms Stewart said:
“Preventing violence against women and girls is key to creating a society where women and girls can live safely. I am proud to be supporting the 16 Days of Activism campaign to tackle and prevent violence against women and girls.
“Thanks to organisations supported by our Delivering Equally Safe fund, workshops supporting young people to understand consent, healthy relationships and the signs of abusive behaviour have reached more than 27,000 young people.
“In the two years since Delivering Equally Safe started, nearly 17,000 children and young people have engaged in frontline funded support. Among the organisations providing frontline support is Monklands Women’s Aid, whose work to address both traditional and emerging forms of violence against women and girls is vital and innovative.”
Monklands Women’s Aid Chairperson, Christine Buckel said:
“Grassroots organisations like Monkland’s Women’s Aid are the backbone of community support for those facing the trauma of domestic abuse. Our integrated approach ensures women, children, and young people receive tailored support when they need it most. Most importantly, we listen to and respond to those we serve, ensuring that their voices shape the services that make a real difference in their lives.”
“The Delivering Equally Safe programme fund provides vital funding that enabled the organisation to deliver frontline domestic abuse interventions to 1,571 people since October 2021.”
Background
Delivering Equally Safe impact report
Delivering Equally Safe funding for 2024-25 for Monklands Women’s Aid was £224,313.59. Monklands Women’s Aid has been serving women, children and young people for over 40 years, and this funding contributes to the delivery of specialist responsible domestic abuse support for women, children and young people in Airdrie and Coatbridge.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/more-young-people-helped-to-spot-signs-of-abuse/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Families across Scotland benefit from over £1billion in social security support26/11/2024 16:20:00
New figures show over £1billion paid out to help end child poverty.
Private Sector Rent Statistics, 2010 to 202426/11/2024 15:05:00
Statistics on annual average private sector rents to the end of September 2024 have been released today.
Football helping to tackle poverty26/11/2024 13:05:00
An initiative to provide free after school and holiday clubs for families on low incomes has helped more than 3,500 children to attend football and other sport sessions, increasing access to sports and improving their mental health during its first year.
Social enterprise - Driving a Wellbeing Economy for Scotland: action plan 2024-202625/11/2024 16:10:00
This social enterprise action plan forms part of our long-term commitment to realising the full potential of social enterprise as described in the 10 year social enterprise strategy.
Preventing gender-based violence for the next generation25/11/2024 15:05:00
First Minister: “Engaging young people is key to ending abuse”
iMatter Health & Social Care Staff Experience Survey 202425/11/2024 13:05:00
Independent report by Webropol providing detailed information and analysis of staff experience in health and social care across Scotland. This report contains data from the 2024 iMatter survey.
First Minister sets out his vision for Scotland in St Andrew’s Day speech25/11/2024 12:05:00
FM's pledge to ‘create the conditions for every person in Scotland to thrive’.
Carbon-neutral islands project: progress report25/11/2024 11:20:00
Since 2021, we have supported six Scottish Islands (Barra, Cumbrae, Hoy, Islay, Raasay and Yell) in their ambition to become fully carbon neutral by 2040. This report highlights the significant made progress across all six islands throughout 2023 and 2024.
Driving growth in Gaelic and island communities22/11/2024 15:05:00
Steps to support Gaelic entrepreneurs and assess the benefits of the language to Scotland’s visitor economy have been announced by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.