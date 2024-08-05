Home Office
Mosques to be offered new emergency security
Mosques are being offered greater protection with new emergency security that can be rapidly deployed.
The new rapid response process means mosques at risk of violent disorder can be offered additional security personnel, providing communities with vital support and reassurance. This will boost the work already being done by local police forces to protect these important places of worship.
Under the new process now in place, the police, local authorities and mosques can ask for rapid security to be deployed, protecting communities and allowing for a return to worship as quickly as possible.
This announcement will build on the existing Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, with up to £29.4 million already available this year to fund security at mosques and Muslim faith schools.
Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:
“Britain is a proud and tolerant country, and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.
“In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law.
“As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”
The Government has made clear that targeted attacks on Muslim communities will not be tolerated. All those involved in violent disorder, including attacks on the police, local communities, arson and looting should expect to face the full force of the law.
The new arrangements have been deployed and are already providing additional security for mosques across the country this weekend. The scheme also remains open for general applications and all those eligible are encouraged to apply.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mosques-to-be-offered-new-emergency-security
