MP admits assaulting man at taxi rank

A politician has admitted punching a man several times at a taxi rank in Cheshire.

Mike Amesbury, 55, MP for Runcorn and Helsby, had been drinking when he attacked the man around 2am on 26 October 2024 at a taxi rank in Frodsham town centre.

The victim approached Amesbury to remonstrate with him about a bridge closure in the town before he was punched to the head and knocked to the ground by the MP.

While the victim remained in the road, Amesbury followed him into the road and punched him at least a further five times before members of the public intervened.

Amesbury was held back by others but shouted several times: “Don’t ever threaten me again”.

The incident was captured on CCTV and there was no evidence that the victim was being aggressive or threatening towards Amesbury.

The victim suffered a lump to his head and graze to his elbow in the incident.

Amesbury pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault yesterday at Chester Magistrates’ Court and will be sentenced on Monday, 24 February.

Alison Storey, Senior Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “There was no evidence on the CCTV footage that the victim was being aggressive or threatening towards Mike Amesbury.

“Nor did the victim retaliate after being punched for the first time, or when he was struck again while on the floor.

“This was a persistent assault which continued while the victim was on the ground and not offering any aggression.

“The CPS will always seek to prosecute violent offences in accordance with our legal test regardless of who the perpetrator is.”