Murder of Lorna England, man found guilty

A man from Exmouth has been convicted of the murder of Lorna England, who was stabbed to death as she walked home through Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter.

Following the attack on 18 February 2023, Cameron Davis, went shopping and visited two pubs. He was arrested around six hours later on Exeter High Street by an off-duty police officer.

Davis denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibility. The CPS did not accept the manslaughter plea and Davis was subsequently tried for murder at Exeter Crown Court. He was convicted by the jury today.

He will be sentenced on Thursday 11 July.

Joanne Pearce of the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“Lorna England left her home to pop to the shops. She made the decision to walk because she wanted to “get her steps in".

"On her way home she was stabbed by Cameron Davis in a shocking and completely unprovoked attack in the middle of the afternoon.

“Davis was a stranger to Lorna but there was no doubt that he killed her. However, his state of mind at the time of the attack was key to the case and so the jury needed to hear extensive expert evidence about his mental health.

“Although Davis suffered from a personality disorder, the CPS’s case was that he was in control of his actions that day and acted with the intention to kill. The jury agreed and convicted him of murder.

“My thoughts remain with Lorna’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. I would like to acknowledge the great strength, patience and dignity shown by them throughout the police investigation and court process. I hope that the verdict will give them some peace that justice has been achieved for Lorna”.