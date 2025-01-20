National Insurance funding ‘vital for councils’

Finance Secretary calls for clarity as local authorities set their budgets.

The employer National Insurance increase must be fully funded to ensure local authorities have the resources they need to serve their communities, Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said.

Ahead of an appearance before the local government committee next week, Ms Robison again called on the UK Government to provide urgent clarity over the funding to help the Scottish Government and local authorities finalise their budgets.

The Finance Secretary yesterday said:

“Scotland’s public services face a bill of more than £700 million as a result of the UK Government’s increase in employer National Insurance Contributions. “There have been indications of likely funding reported in the media, but these fail to take account of the fact that we have a larger public sector per person than other parts of the UK, leaving us some £300 million short. It feels like Scotland is now being punished for having decided to employ more people in the public sector and to invest in key public services. “We know local authorities are already under significant financial pressure. This will only continue to build unless the UK Government reimburses us in full for their tax increase. Councils are in the process of setting their Budgets now, so the sooner we have clarity over this issue the better – this is needed urgently. “The Scottish Government will continue to work closely with COSLA to press the UK Government to provide the funding needed to support public services in Scotland.”

Background

The First Minister and President of COSLA wrote to the Chancellor on 3 January, supported by 48 public and voluntary sector organisations to raise concerns at the impact of the increase to employer National Insurance contributions and to seek clarity on funding.

National Insurance Contributions: public sector costs – gov.scot