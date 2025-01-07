Homeless Link
National Insurance latest
In November more than 120 CEOs of Homelessness Organisations wrote to the Chancellor of the Exchequer asking for an exemption from the National Insurance increases that were announced in the budget. Just before Christmas we received this reply from the Homelessness Minister Rushanara Ali MP.
The letter tells us that no such exemption will be forthcoming. This news is bitterly disappointing but not a surprise as a similar announcement had already been made to the wider voluntary sector. The Minister points to the additional allocation to homelessness and rough sleeping that was made in the budget. This funding is indeed welcome but it is now more critical than ever that commissioners and councils pass on their increase funding to service providers and do not try to just squeeze more work for the same funding. You can read our detailed analysis of the funding announcement here.
The NCVO are now seeking case studies of the impact of National Insurance increases on voluntary service provision. They are using the form below to gather their case studies. Please fill it in if you can and return it to the policy team at NCVO. Rest assured anything shared will be entirely anonymous, and they will remove or alter any details that could be identifying. The goal is to receive enough input to be able to share these figures with civil servants and ministers in aggregate. Your replies do not need to be something you are actively considering doing. This can be a rough or speculative figure. For those organisations who already responded to our survey in November we have anonymised your replies and passed them on the NCVO. But feel free to resubmit if things have changed.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/national-insurance-latest/
