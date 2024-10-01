Scottish Government
National Islands Plan: implementation route map 2024
Details how we will deliver our priorities over the lifetime of the National Islands Plan. It identifies the methods to monitor progress towards fulfilling the many commitments in the Plan and sets out timescales for delivery of our work.
Introduction
Within the National Islands Plan, published in 2019, the Scottish Government committed to producing an Implementation Route Map to guide the delivery of the vision and priorities set out in the Plan.
The Implementation Route Map 2020-2025 was developed in collaboration with island local authorities, communities and other key delivery partners to identify desired outcomes, timescales and indicators for each of the 13 Strategic Objectives listed in the Plan.
Since 2022, the Scottish Government has also released annual route maps setting out actions and investments aimed at driving further progress towards the commitments made in the Plan.
This document – the third in its series – focuses on as yet unfulfilled commitments. Detailed actions have been assigned to each commitment, alongside an indicative timescale for delivery:
Short: one-two years
Medium: two-five years
Long: over five years
Commitments that were already fulfilled during 2020-2023 do not feature in this document. You can read more about the actions taken to fulfil them in past years’ Annual Reports.
The delivery of the National Islands Plan is a continuous process and some actions have been ‘implemented’ since the latest Annual Report issued in March 2024. These actions will be fully reported upon in the next Annual Report, due by the end of March 2025.
Given the nature of many of the commitments featuring in the National Islands Plan, assigning a timescale for fulfilment is not always appropriate. This is why the delivery of these commitments is marked as ‘ongoing’ in this document.
