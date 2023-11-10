National Lottery Awards for All grants to more than 100 community groups in Wales

125 community groups are sharing more than £4.75 million in grants from the largest funder of community activity in Wales, The National Lottery Community Fund, this month. More than 100 of those grants are from the Fund’s most popular grant programme - National Lottery Awards for All and include:

£9,980 for Blind in Business to offer supervised work placement opportunities for blind and visually impaired young people aged 13 to 16 in Cardiff

to offer supervised work placement opportunities for blind and visually impaired young people aged 13 to 16 in Cardiff £3,451 to Y Ffrindiau Dysynni Dogs The Friends in Gwynedd, bringing people together to maintain the community field in Bryncrug

in Gwynedd, bringing people together to maintain the community field in Bryncrug £3,400 to Caewern Community Association in Neath Port Talbot, to address loneliness and impacts from the cost of living crisis by offering weekly activities.

Caewern Community Association in Neath Port Talbot received £3,400 to run a variety of weekly activities for their community. The activities have a particular focus on residents facing financial hardship, experiencing lasting effects of the pandemic and people isolated or suffering with their physical or mental health. Food is provided at each session. Louisa M. a participant, explained why she attends:

“These sessions have made a huge difference for people young and old in this community. Without them, people have shared with me how isolated and lonely they can feel. I personally have attended sessions with my son and grandson, and it’s given us the opportunity to do things and experience things we would never usually be able to.”

Click here for the full press release