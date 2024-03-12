National Lottery funding to help the Aire Rivers Trust prevent sewage pollution in their local river

A river conservation trust, which has seen sewage and construction site spills devastate natural habitat along the River Aire, has been awarded £20,000 of National Lottery funding to help ensure such incidents never happen again.

Aire Rivers Trust, based in Bradford, has received the grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, to recruit volunteers up and down the river to monitor its health and identify incidents of contamination.

Aire Rivers Trust is one of almost 2,400 charities and community groups across England to have been awarded a total of almost £118 million of National Lottery funding over the last three months*.

The project will combine the Trust’s long-term team of 20 volunteers, who count river bugs each month, with large rounds of volunteering that focus on single issues - such as hidden pipes that flow into the river and non-native plants that smother native vegetation.

The organisation hopes to improve the river’s health by extending its volunteer network along the 92 miles of river.

Simon Watts, Operations Manager at Aire Rivers Trust, said: “As a Rivers Trust we’re ideally placed to improve our rivers.

“River Aire Pollution Spotters not only help find polluters, but also help find locations where improving our river could make the biggest difference. This funding will enable us to continue to offer support to our monitors and bring together more volunteers to identify and challenge incidents of pollution along our river.”

Recent activities by the group include an ‘Outfall Safari’, which saw 60 volunteers walk along the river, looking for rogue pipes that may be spilling pollution from homes and businesses. This resulted in over 600 potential sources of pollution being recorded, with the most severe of these being reported to the Environment Agency.

Simon added: “Sadly, poor water quality in the River Aire limits its potential for recreation, with incidents of kayakers feeling unwell being a huge cause for concern. We won’t fix this in a year, or even several, but one day, we’d love to see significant change.

“Thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery players, this grant will allow us to greatly expand our volunteering network and better understand the river and how best we can safeguard it so that it can be enjoyed by future generations.”

Emma Corrigan, England Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted to award funding to an impressive range of local groups and projects like the Aire Rivers Trust, all supporting their communities in many different ways. It’s great to see the passion and dedication of staff and volunteers coming together to strengthen society and improve the lives of local people.

“The change we’ve made to National Lottery Awards for All shows our commitment to supporting grassroots action. We’re pleased to see many projects like this already taking the opportunity to go bigger and bolder with their plans to help communities come together and be environmentally sustainable.”

