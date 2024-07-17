National RSV vaccination programme announced

The UK is the first country in the world to offer a national vaccination programme that uses the same vaccine to protect both infants and older adults from RSV

The vaccine will protect infants and older adults, easing winter pressures on the NHS

Eligible people urged to take up offer when rollout begins in September

The UK will become the first country in the world to have a national programme that uses the same vaccine to protect both newborns and older adults against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The rollout, which will start from 1 September in England, includes both a vaccine for pregnant women over 28 weeks to help protect their newborn babies, a routine programme for those over 75, and a one-off campaign for people aged 75 to 79. These are the groups at the greatest risk from RSV, based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Wales and Northern Ireland will also start their schemes in September, while Scotland will begin its rollout from 12 August.

Despite infecting around 90% of children within the first two years of life, RSV is relatively unknown among the public. It typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis and is a leading cause of infant mortality globally.

Each year in the UK, RSV accounts for around 30,000 hospitalisations in children aged under five and is responsible for 20 to 30 infant deaths. It also causes around 9,000 hospital admissions in those aged over 75. The RSV programme could free up thousands of hospital bed days and help to avoid hundreds of deaths each year.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne, said:

As someone who has seen the devastating effects of RSV firsthand. I am thrilled to see the UK leading in the way in tackling this devastating disease. My own grandson contracted RSV when he was just days old, leading to weeks in intensive care, and a lifelong impact on his health. I don’t want anyone to go through what he went through. Not only will this vaccine save lives and protect the most vulnerable, it will help ease pressure on our broken NHS, freeing up thousands of hospital beds as we head into winter.

People aged 75-79 years old on 1 September 2024 will be invited to receive their RSV vaccination with their GP, and those turning 75 after this date will also receive an invitation from their GP once eligible.

Women that are at least 28 weeks pregnant should speak to their maternity service or GP surgery to get the vaccine to protect their baby.

These vaccination programmes will save lives and significantly reduce the burden on the NHS during the challenging winter months.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said:

RSV is a very serious illness, infecting up to 90% of children by the age of two and causing thousands of babies and older people to spend time in hospital over winter – so this rollout is a huge step forward and will undoubtedly save the lives of many of those most at risk. We strongly encourage those aged 75 to 79 to come forward for their vaccine when they are invited from September and for women who are 28 or more weeks pregnant to speak to their maternity service or GP surgery to ensure their baby is protected.

Professor Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive, said:

This new vaccine offers huge opportunities to prevent severe illness in those most vulnerable to RSV, helping to protect lives and ease winter pressures for the NHS. UKHSA has provided critical scientific information to evidence the benefits of a national RSV immunisation programme and so the rollout of the vaccine is a truly positive moment for the public’s health.

Having successfully procured an effective vaccine and designed a programme to protect both babies and older people, we are already working rapidly with our NHS and Local Authority colleagues to be ready to provide vaccinations from September – please do come forward if you are eligible.

The vaccine has been developed and produced by Pfizer. The programme follows the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) published in September 2023.

Background: